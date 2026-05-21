Engr. Mustapha Gubio has been selected as the APC governorship candidate for Borno State in the 2027 elections

Vice President Kashim Shettima called for unity among APC stakeholders for electoral success

Senior Special Assistant emphasizes commitment to President Tinubu's vision for Nigeria's future prosperity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - Engr. Mustapha Gubio has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Borno State, unopposed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Vice President Kashim Shettima departed Maiduguri after participating in the primary election of the APC on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Kashim Shettima calls for unity among APC stakeholders after the Borno governorship primary election. Photo credit: @stanleynkwocha

Source: Twitter

He led the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, and other APC members in the state to the party’s governorship primary.

Shettima urged all stakeholders to work towards the overall victory of the APC.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @stanleynkwocha_.

Shettima urged APC members to see the affirmation of the party's governorship flagbearer as a collective resolve to get the best candidates who can deliver on economic growth, security, and a brighter future for the state.

"Whatever we do here is part of the broader agenda of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure a better future for Nigeria and Nigerians - one I believe will set the nation on a clear course for prosperity. The time has come to walk the talk, and only credible leaders can make this unfold into a pleasant reality for the citizens."

The VP urged APC members to "bury hatchets, get united and commit to the success of the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.

Shettima said they should remember that it is God who gives power to whom he so wishes.

Governor Zulum thanked all stakeholders for their support and endorsements of Gubio as the APC governorship candidate.

Gubio promised to advance the development of Borno state and lead with the fear of God if elected in the 2027 governorship poll.

Zulum announces APC governorship consensus candidate

Recall that Governor Zulum presented Gubio as the APC consensus governorship candidate to Shettima.

Shettima received the delegation of APC stakeholders as discussions focused on party unity and political stability in the state.

The development was seen as part of early efforts to consolidate internal cohesion and streamline succession planning within the APC in Borno state.

Zulum: Gubio anointed for Borno 2027 race

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Zulum clarified his role in the political journey of Engr. Gubio, stating that he only “anointed” him as a Borno APC governorship aspirant for 2027.

The governor’s media adviser explained that the gesture was part of a routine political tradition, not a formal endorsement.

Political observers note that while endorsement and anointment often overlap, they carry different meanings in Nigeria’s democratic context.

Source: Legit.ng