Nigerian rapper Falz took to social media to express his anger after the Delta state police command shared a blurred image of the officer who shot a young man in Effurun

Hours later, police spokesperson Bright Edafe defended the action during a television interview, explaining why the officer's face was blurred out despite the heavy allegations against him

Many Nigerians have also joined the conversation online to question the true identity of the man in the picture, while demanding total justice for the deceased victim

Nigerian rapper and actor Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz the Bahd Guy or Bop Daddy, has openly criticised the police for shielding the identity of the officer accused of fatally shooting 28‑year‑old Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State.

The incident, which has stirred public outrage, became more controversial after the police released an image of the officer with his face covered.

Nigerian rapper Falz criticises police for covering face of officer involved in Delta shooting, as PRO Bright Edafe defends decision on TV. Photo: falzthebahdguy/proshare

Source: Instagram

Falz reacted through his Instagram story, where he reposted the statement shared by Delta State Police PRO, SP Bright Edafe.

He expressed disapproval of the decision to hide the officer’s face, emphasising that it was unnecessary since the public had already seen him in earlier footage.

“Absolutely no reason why his face should be covered.”

See Falz's post below:

Rapper Falz says there is absolutely no reason why Delta police should cover face of officer who killed young man in Effurun shooting case. Photo: falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Hours later, SP Bright Edafe appeared on Channels TV to address the concerns.

The host raised similar questions, pointing out that the officer’s face was already visible in videos, yet the official release concealed it, leaving many Nigerians doubtful about transparency.

Responding to the questions, Bright Edafe explained that the constitution discourages media parades and that suspects, including police officers, retain rights as Nigerians.

He emphasised that the same rules applied to kidnappers, armed robbers and other suspects, hence the decision to cover the officer’s face.

“His face is Nigerian. It's part of the criteria to be a police officer. He must be a Nigerian. And the Nigerian constitution stated it clearly that media parade is not the way forward. If you observe, even when we are parading kidnappers, armed robbers, other suspects, we blur out their faces, we cover their faces, or we take them from behind. So, by this man being a police officer who is now a suspect, that does not take away the rights of a Nigerian from him. That was why we had to do that. Let it not look like, "Oh, why is it that it got to the turn of a police officer, and you decide to open it?" Because it is the same rule that governs every Nigerian.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to controversy surrounding the Delta shooting

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@bhee_bae said:

"They know what they're doing 😢"

@annet_julius013 commented:

"The officer who shot the boy in the video has no beard, but the one nigeria police posted has beard. This is confusing did he grow a beard overnight, or is that an old photo? Are they even the same person?"

@_dera_t wrote:

"Why is he still calling this Murderer a suspect? I thought a suspect is a person who is believed or thought to be involved in a crime or wrongdoing, but it hasn't been proven yet?"

@dillobcg reacted:

"I guess they covered his face to pre-inform us that they'll cover the case 💁🏽💁🏽"

@mamufreshhh said:

"He should be held fully accountable for his actions. Someone with that kind of violent mindset poses a real threat to society."

@favouredtee commented:

"The man shouldn't be considered a suspect but a culprit."

Sowore reacts to the Delta killing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that human rights activist and lawyer Omoyele Sowore strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of Mene Ogidi in Delta state.

Speaking to presenters outside a court in Abuja, Sowore warned that Nigeria could witness another wave of protests similar to End SARS if such acts continue unchecked.

He explained that the officer involved was not in uniform and alleged that many of those behind these killings are former SARS operatives who should have been dismissed but remain in the force.

Source: Legit.ng