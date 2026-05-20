Odumodublvck shared emotional private messages he exchanged with Declan Rice after Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for the EPL title

In the chat, the Nigerian rapper repeatedly encouraged the Arsenal midfielder before crucial matches, declaring that the team was destined to become champions

Fans flooded social media after seeing Declan Rice’s heartfelt response to Odumodublvck, as many praised the exchange while others debated the excitement surrounding Arsenal’s win

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, shared private messages with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice prior to the club's EPL win.

The rapper shared the chat on his X page on March 19 after Arsenal beat Burnley to win the EPL title following a 22-year wait.

Odumodublvck posts private chat with Declan Rice as Arsenal celebrate historic Premier League triumph. Photo: odumodublvck/declanrice

Source: Instagram

His messages showed how he encouraged the footballer with prayers and emotional support before key matches.

The rapper posted screenshots of the exchange on social media alongside the caption:

“CHAMPIONS IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME❤️”.

According to the messages dated May 11, 2026, Odumodublvck praised Rice after a precise pass that led to a move involving Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard.

The music star told the midfielder the moment almost brought him to tears as Arsenal pushed strongly for silverware.

He repeatedly encouraged Rice to stay focused, stressing that only a few victories remained between Arsenal and the league title.

Arsenal’s EPL victory sparks buzz as Odumodublvck releases private conversation with Declan Rice. Photo: odumodublvck/declanrice

Source: Instagram

The exchange also carried strong religious messages as Odumodublvck assured the footballer that God was behind the club’s journey.

He further declared that Rice was chosen for success and ended some of the messages with prayers for Arsenal to become champions.

Declan Rice later replied to the rapper’s messages and appreciated the support he received during the tense period.

“Prayers up prayers up. Keep praying for us brother. It's our time god willing ❤️,” the Arsenal midfielder wrote.

Check out the leaked chat below:

Fans react to Odumodublvck’s leaked messages

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Waleofficial_:

“When they say there are levels to this life, believe me, there is. This tweet is a testament. Here is Odumodu black in Declan rice DM famzing with multiple messages waiting for replies. Meanwhile there are thousands in his DMs he can’t read till the end of the world. Who you Dey beg Dey beg another person.”

@White_Osimehn9:

“As long as he recognizes Jesus and you preach it to him. I stand with him. Jesus will do it for Arsenal in the finals vs PSG. GOD BLESS DECLAN RICE for appreciating and recognizing you always.”

@KingsleyKumarn:

“Nothing sweet me pass wetin Declan Rice talk it’s our time and GODS willing.”

@Tmotty9:

“Imagine showing a chat for Arsenal to win the league after 22 years. Something many other clubs are winning with no noise. Bayern win it all the time, PSG win league all the time. Man city, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter, even United can be added.”

Odumodublvck reacts to Mirabel's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Odumodublvck reacted after TikToker Mirabel was arrested by Ogun State Police over an alleged fabricated sexual assault story.

The rapper expressed concern about how people quickly dismissed such allegations, warning that genuine victims could become afraid to speak out.

Odumodublvck said what troubled him most was the excitement shown by people who immediately hoped the allegation was false before full details emerged

Source: Legit.ng