A Nigerian man visited his late friend's grave to celebrate Arsenal winning the Premier League title

The man wore an Arsenal jersey and placed the club's flag on the tombstone during the emotional visit

He spoke directly to his deceased companion about the club's victory after 22 years of waiting

A Nigerian man has emotionalised social media users after a video of his visit to his late best friend's grave, who was a stern supporter of Arsenal surfaced online.

He visited the resting place of his companion to share the news that Arsenal Football Club had won the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

A young man goes to his friend's grave following Arsenal winning the Premier League title. Photo credit: @cleverlydey4u/X

Source: Twitter

The clip, which was shared on X by @cleverlydey4u on May 21, 2026, showed the man paying his respects in a deeply personal way.

To honour the memory of his friend, who was a passionate supporter of the London football club, the man wore an Arsenal jersey for the visit.

Man honours late Arsenal supporter

While standing by the tombstone, which had the inscription "TK" written on it, the man presented a large Arsenal flag and laid it gently across the grave. He then stood over the resting place and kept talking to his deceased friend, detailing how the club finally clinched the trophy after 22 years.

The poster, @cleverlydey4u, captured the video saying:

"He went to see his friend, who was an Arsenal fan, after he passed away and started talking at his grave about how Arsenal won the league… this is why we watch this beautiful sport. 🥹❤️"

Reactions as friend celebrates with deceased supporter

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Arsenal fan's post below:

Joecee said:

"Very Epic. Sadly but true, a lot of arsenal fans couldn’t be here to witness it."

Kome said:

"Wow—Arsenal get die hard fans."

@shape88 said:

"The regrets of the haters will surely be “how on earth did we allow this cringey football club to win the league.” You haters will never be peaceful again."

Watch the emotional video below:

Man City ‘bottleman’ reacts to Arsenal's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Manchester City superfan, Tal Rehmann has sent an important message to Arsenal fans after the Gunners secured the 2025/26 Premier League crown.

Source: Legit.ng