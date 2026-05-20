After Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title after 22 years under Mikel Arteta, a man has reacted

The video of the man has generated reactions on social media due to what he did after Arsenal were announced as the winners

People who watched the video of the man’s reaction to Arsenal’s win took to the comment section of the post to react

A young man's reaction after Arsenal was announced as the winner of the 2025/2026 Premier League after they last won it in 2003/2004 has gone viral.

In the video, the young man and a few others could be seen doing something exciting after they heard the news about Arsenal.

Video of man’s reaction to Arsenal title win sparks reactions online. Photo Source: TikTok/tunneltvmedia, Arsenal Insider

Source: TikTok

Man reacts as Arsenal wins Premier League

Arsenal last won the Premier League in 2003/2004 under former coach Arsene Wenger, and after years of playing in the league and competing with many teams, the club finally broke the long-standing record as they became winners of the Premier League once again.

This came after the team defeated Burnley in the Premier League match, which gave them an edge over Manchester City, who played a draw against Bournemouth.

Following Arsenal's victory in the Premier League against 19 other teams, an individual could be seen in a TikTok video alongside a group of other men.

Man’s emotional reaction after Arsenal win Premier League after 22 years goes viral. Photo Source: TikTok/tunneltvmedia

Source: TikTok

The video posted by @tunneltvmedia shows the man kneeling on the ground with his hands raised while speaking in excitement alongside a few other men after Arsenal won the league title.

The video posted by @tunneltvmedia also contained a caption that read:

"Arsenal are Premier League champions."

The action of the man in the video drew the attention of many social media users, who stormed the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Arsenal wins Premier League

Ademola

"Really got emotional right now...it been far way back."

Her-sole_ mate explained:

"We made it finally."

Heavenly Unbiased-07 explained:

"My big sister got very emotional I can see."

Adetola Peniel shared:

"i just dey cry since. up gunners for life."

Kimberly stressed:

"Congratulations to us for winning premier league trophy."

B. victory explained:

'God has done it for all of us."

RashidRidza shared:

"London is Gunners."

Wan Mbayion noted:

"Who go put body,who dey to put body? haha, God we thank you."

1chiboy said:

"My first premier League win since I started supporting Arsenal."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar was very happy after Arsenal won the Premier League title after 22 years.

He praised the team for working hard together, staying strong, and believing in themselves throughout the season under coach Mikel Arteta. Arsenal became champions after Manchester City played a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth.

Young man after predicting UCL final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man became popular online after he correctly said that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain would play in the UEFA Champions League final.

He also said he saw in his dream the team that would win the Champions League trophy, and many football fans reacted to his post online.

Source: Legit.ng