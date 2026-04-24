Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has shared a shocking childhood memory about his late parents , detailing how his mother packaged a strange item inside a loaf of bread for his father

The Afrobeats star explained that he was completely unaware of the contraband he carried because his mother feared he would expose the secret to the police at the station

Several social media users criticised the musician, with many accusing him of talking too much and dragging his legendary father's legacy in the mud

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was famously detained in multiple police facilities during his lifetime and long career.

In a recent interview, Seun Kuti, his youngest son, revealed how his late mother, Fehintola Funmilayo Anikulapo-Kuti, secretly smuggled Indian hemp to the legendary Afrobeats pioneer while he was in prison.

Seun Kuti recounts childhood moment when he unknowingly carried Indian hemp hidden in bread to his father Fela in detention. Photo: bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

According to the Afrobeats singer, his mother deliberately hid the illicit substance inside bread and used him as an unsuspecting delivery boy.

As a young boy, Seun Kuti said he was completely unaware of the contraband he was carrying. He recalled visiting the Panti police station, where his mother bought the bread and explicitly instructed him to hand it over directly to his father.

“We were going to visit my father at Panti, and my mum bought bread to give to him. She hid ‘Igbo’ inside the bread and asked me to hand it over when we got there.”

On the journey home, his older sister asked if he realised the delivered bread contained hidden drugs.

Their mother had intentionally kept the young boy in the dark because she fiercely worried he might accidentally expose the daring plot to police officers.

“My mum had told her, but didn’t tell me because she knew I might have said something to the police.”

Seun Kuti noted that he actively visited his father in multiple detention facilities during his childhood, naming Ikoyi Prison, Kirikiri Prison, Panti, and Alagbon.

Watch Seun Kuti's video below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@courageous452 said:

"Ozour see rubbish talk weh dey come out from this man mouth. Your kids dey see your foolishness but fear no go let them talk."

@kodedplugluxury commented:

"Omo werey you can imagine the way he's dragging his father legacy in the mud very senseless and to him he think he's the most wisest man on earth 🌍 Dindinrin Omo."

@curtis.empire_jewelries reacted:

"Seun Kuti, stop being a liar jooor! As at when you dad d!ed., you where too little to be the one talking food to your dad in prison. No Nigeria officer will allow you alone get into the station to bring food for your dad.., because of your age then and for security reasons."

@kingofficialfatalist2 wrote:

"Dude talks too much but always thinking he is making sense 😂."

@balogun_231 said:

"Which kind mother do that to their 9 year old kids. Isn't that crazy."

@ademide_fallo commented:

"He talk too much that he will later leak his secret that no b Fela b hin real papa one day. No be everything u go deh talk na."

Seun Kuti narrates story of delivering bread with hidden substance to Fela during prison visit as reactions trail his revelation. Photo: bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti blasts VeryDarkMan's fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti criticised fans of Verydarkman in posts shared on his Instagram story.

The situation followed a disagreement involving activist Omoyele Sowore and Blord, which led to online tension between different groups.

Seun stated that he would not allow insults towards Sowore and insisted he would not take sides when friends conflict, while also warning against disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng