After Arsenal won the 2025/2026 EPL, a father generated buzz online after taking his daughter to school in his club’s outfit

The video showed the reaction of his daughter while walking with her father to school, as people hailed him after the victory of his club

His Arsenal-themed outfit, shown in the video, also caught the attention of people who reacted in the comments section of the post

A father made his daughter beam with a smile as he took her to school dressed in Arsenal customized outfits after the club won the Premier League title.

Recall that Arsenal was recently crowned winner of the English Premier League after their victory over Burnley on 18th May and Manchester City’s draw against Bournemouth.

Arsenal fan goes viral after school run with daughter in club jersey. Photo Source: Twitter/general_somto, Arsenal Insider

Source: TikTok

Arsenal fan goes viral after

Since the announcement of the victory, fans of the football club have celebrated the win in style, and in a fresh video, a man is seen in London.

According to the caption of the video posted by @general_somto, the man followed his daughter to school, dressed in a customized outfit featuring the Arsenal logo.

Father takes daughter to school in Arsenal outfit after EPL win. Photo Source: Twitter/general_somto

Source: Twitter

As he walked her to school, the daughter could be seen beaming, while the father greeted people as he walked by.

The action of the father in the video and the reaction of his daughter made the video go viral online.

Reactions as father stuns in Arsenal outfit

@sundayikale explained:

"Wahala for who just win league after 26 years, it is well at least but that should be the only trophy they win coz if they win the champions league; they will be worse than Chelsea fans. Now I see why God didn't allow them win for years because they're so noisy."

@EzinneamakaO wrote:

"Did he have it pre-made or he quickly turned his bedsheet to Agbada that night ?"

@the96thobserver added:

"Notice how his daughters are all smiles, you know they are gooners too. I love this club so much!"

@VenturesFitness explained:

"Lmao did he sew this overnight or he was sewn one and waited for the day he ll rock it."

@melissa_obah stressed:

"Africans/NIGERIANS come carry football affairs for head pass the oyibo people wey invent am. It is fun though and shows stewardship,the whites invent and the blacks preserve its culture and standards."

@NnamdiIkec97065 noted:

"Make we no win champions league because e go loud. Yesterday aston villa carry europa league nobody talk about them while arsenal still dey farm engagement online."

@Joecee_okogbe added:

"Funny how arsenal fans are not throwing bitter banters. But we’re just focused on ourselves and showing they happiness through the best way possible."

@next2Dking said:

"I remember when Chelsea was doing all this they said it was too much now you see how it feels to always win."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man went viral after reacting emotionally to Arsenal winning the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

He was seen in a video celebrating with other men after hearing the news of Arsenal’s victory. The man knelt, raised his hands, and showed excitement as the club was announced.

Man cries after Arsenal win Premier League

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an Oyibo lady shared a video of her husband’s emotional reaction after Arsenal won the Premier League title. The man was seen expressing joy and saying he could not believe the club finally won after many years.

He spoke emotionally about how happy he felt and how long he had waited for the moment. The video went viral online, as many people reacted to his excitement.

Source: Legit.ng