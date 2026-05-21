The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Kingsley Chinda as the winner of its governorship primary in Rivers to represent the party in the 2027 general elections.

Bitrus Kwamoti, the chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee and returning officer, declared Chinda as the winner of the primary in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Thursday, May 21.

APC announces Kingsley Chinda as its Rivers' governorship candidate Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that Kwamoti announced the results at the APC secretariat in Port Harcourt after receiving the results of the primaries from collation officers in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Source: Legit.ng