Breaking: APC Declares Winner in Rivers Governorship Primary
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Kingsley Chinda as the winner of its governorship primary in Rivers to represent the party in the 2027 general elections.
Bitrus Kwamoti, the chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee and returning officer, declared Chinda as the winner of the primary in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Thursday, May 21.
The Punch reported that Kwamoti announced the results at the APC secretariat in Port Harcourt after receiving the results of the primaries from collation officers in the 23 local government areas of the state.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng