Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe celebrated Arsenal's historic Premier League victory and made bold claims about her newborn triplets on social media

Her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, quickly responded to the online post, congratulating his wife on the massive football win but firmly countering the claims about their kids

Many of their fans and football lovers flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the drama between the famous couple

Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Adebimpe Oyebade-Adedimeji, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, have stirred attention online after a playful exchange about their newborn triplets and football loyalty.

The couple, who recently welcomed three boys, shared their reactions shortly after Arsenal defeated Burnley on May 19 to clinch the English Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

Lateef Adedimeji tells Mo Bimpe their triplets will choose their football club after Arsenal’s EPL victory sparks debate online. Photo: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe, who appears to be a supporter of the Gunners, took to her X page to celebrate the historic victory.

The actress expressed her joy over Arsenal’s triumph and went further to declare that their triplets had already been introduced as fans of the London club.

“We are the Premier League champions! Thank you, @Arsenal. My triplets are Arsenal fans already”.

Her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, responded with congratulations to both her and the team, but he quickly pointed out that the decision of which club to support should be left to the boys themselves when they grow older.

His reply added a humorous twist to the conversation, showing the light-hearted bond between the couple.

“Congratulations to you and Arsenal….. But that last statement, they’ll decide”.

The exchange has since drawn reactions from fans who admired the couple’s playful banter, especially at such a joyful time in their family life and in the football world.

See Lateef Adedimeji's response below:

Fans react to couple's Arsenal debate

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many Nigerians found the exchange amusing and shared their own thoughts on the matter.

@bhurteee said:

"Eje ki awon omo yen dagba die si. My mind tells me they'll love United more as a brand and it's glory, tradition and culture. Not to mention class - which they say is always permanent. Temporary ni awon London clubs yen ni jare. 😂"

@isaacwells111 commented:

"No gree ooo. Imagine the kids growing up and having to be reminded by their mates that the last time Arsenal won a trophy was when they were still babies lol 😂"

@bsleeves007 wrote:

"Membership form is with their mother already.. You can't win this ooo... Congratulations once again.."

@s_gbemmy reacted:

"Let them decide abeg, after this win now maybe na after another 20yrs Dem go win again....let my boys decide plsss"

@KunmiBayo said:

"That's true, Let them choose the arsenal they want to support, nobody should decide which gunner a child should support."

Mo Bimpe’s celebration of Arsenal’s historic league victory gets fans talking after Lateef Adedimeji responds playfully. Photo: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Lateef reveals secret to winning Mo Bimpe's heart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Lateef Adedimeji shared the simple relationship principle that helped him win the heart of his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The movie star made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about love, friendship, and how their relationship quietly grew behind the scenes before they shocked fans with their wedding announcement in 2021.

According to Lateef, the secret was not complicated, as he advised people to marry their friends.

Source: Legit.ng