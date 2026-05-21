Uba Sani secures 459,393 votes as APC's sole governorship candidate for 2027 elections

Primary exercise lauded for transparency, showcasing unity within the APC in Kaduna State

Sani pledges to enhance governance and socio-economic development in Kaduna ahead of elections

Kano state - Governor Uba Sani has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 general elections after securing 459,393 affirmation votes during the party’s primary election held on Thursday, May 21.

Sani, who contested as the sole aspirant, received overwhelming backing from party delegates and stakeholders across Kaduna State in what APC leaders described as a strong vote of confidence in his administration.

APC Governorship Candidate Announces in Kano as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

The primary exercise, monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), drew party leaders, elected officials, delegates and supporters from the 23 local government areas of the state.

APC committee describes exercise as peaceful

Chairman of the Kaduna State APC Governorship and House of Assembly Primary Committee, Hon. Hafiz Kawu, announced the result and commended party members for conducting what he described as a transparent and peaceful process.

According to him, the exercise demonstrated growing unity within the ruling party as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, Channels Television reported.

The motion for the adoption of the affirmation votes was moved by Kaduna State APC Chairman, Atiku Sanke, and seconded by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Liman.

Delegates reportedly approved the motion unanimously amid celebrations by party supporters at the venue.

Sani promises continuity in governance and development

In his acceptance speech, Governor Sani expressed appreciation to party members, stakeholders and residents of Kaduna State for the confidence reposed in him.

He said the endorsement would further motivate his administration to strengthen inclusive governance, security and socio-economic development across the state, Business Day reported.

According to the governor, his administration has made progress in promoting peace and unity through dialogue, inclusion and people-oriented policies.

He cited investments in infrastructure, education, rural development and urban renewal as part of efforts aimed at improving living conditions across Kaduna State.

Uba Sani vows to consolidate achievements

Sani also pledged to build on the achievements already recorded by his administration while intensifying efforts to improve economic growth and stability in the state.

He assured supporters that his government would remain focused on delivering policies and programmes designed to enhance peace, prosperity and development for residents ahead of the next election cycle.

2027: APC candidate emerges in Ogun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state has announced Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections following a statewide primary conducted across all 20 local government areas.

The exercise, which recorded strong participation from party members, was widely commended for its calm conduct and absence of violence across polling locations.

Source: Legit.ng