Mercy Johnson has once again proven that she knows how to keep the internet talking amid her new venture

The movie star caught attention after a post she made right in the middle of a heated controversy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy was dragged online over her latest sanitary pads priced at ₦25,000

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Mercy Johnson caught the attention of many online following an unusual post she shared amid recent backlash.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star was dragged mercilessly by a lady on Instagram known as Misjorjiabg over her new business venture.

Mercy Johnson’s latest post fuels reactions amid sanitary pad debate. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the lady claimed the actress was going into the production of synthetic sanitary pads, which would be sold for N25k.

According to her, many girls are already struggling to afford sanitary pads and often depend on others for money to buy them. She noted that Mercy Johnson, being successful, should produce sanitary pads that are affordable for girls.

In the video, she also described the movie star’s alleged plan as an embarrassment to women over her new business venture. She called her several unprintable names and dared her to come for her.

The lady further stated that she is aware Mercy Johnson likes to arrest people, and challenged her to look for her, warning that she should be prepared if she does.

Mercy makes controversial post

Amid the drama, Mercy Johnson shared a video titled “How people see me no really concern me” by content creator Geh Geh. The clip was all about self-love and ignoring public opinion.

In the video, the controversial advisor pointed out that he didn't care how people perceived him.

In his words:

“Eliminate fear. Fear they keep you down. How people see me, not really concern me like that.If I love myself, your hate not mean anything to me. That’s your headache.”

See the post below:

See Mercy Johnson's post below:

Mercy Johnson ignites online chatter with surprising post amid pad saga. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson Okojie reacted to the appointment she recently bagged in Edo state.

The movie star, who was trolled by a colleague a few weeks ago, was appointed as the special adviser on public engagement and advocacy in Edo state by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

In a post on her Instagram page, the mother of four shared her thoughts about the appointment.

The actress said she is honoured and grateful to the governor of Edo state for the opportunity. She stated that the governor trusted and had confidence in her before appointing her to the role.

Johnson described her new title as a call to serve, connect, listen and advocate with purpose. She added that she is accepting the responsibility with humility, dedication and an unshakeable commitment to service.

VDM begs Mercy Johnson over lady arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman called out Mercy Johnson over the arrest and detention of a lady who allegedly defamed them.

The woman had claimed that the actress’s husband impregnated a lady and that the actress was responsible for the lady losing her baby.

The activist shared the plans he has for the detained woman and also told Mercy Johnson that he loves her acting skills.

Source: Legit.ng