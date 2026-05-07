Nigerian billionaire daughter and singer Tolani Otedola enjoyed a beautiful birthday celebration as her father, Femi Otedola, and siblings gathered to mark her special day in a memorable way

The highlight of the family gathering happened when DJ Cuppy presented a luxurious gift box to her elder sister, which contained an unexpected item that sparked massive laughter

Social media users reacted after seeing the unusual gift, with many fans praising the Otedola family for their simple lifestyle and genuine love for one another

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy has sparked reactions online after presenting her elder sister, Tolani Otedola, with an unexpected birthday gift.

The light-hearted moment, shared on Instagram, has drawn laughter and comments from fans as the Otedola family celebrates Tolani’s special day together.

DJ Cuppy surprises singer Tolani with pigeon figurine birthday gift, fans react to playful gesture online. Photo: cuppymusic/temiotedola

Source: Instagram

The celebration took place with loved ones, including billionaire businessman Femi Otedola and other family members, gathering to honour Tolani on her 40th birthday.

Tolani Otedola, a talented singer, is the first daughter of Femi Otedola from his first marriage

In a video posted by DJ Cuppy, Tolani is seen opening what appeared to be a luxurious gift box, only to find a pigeon figurine inside instead of an expensive item.

The surprise revelation turned the occasion into a cheerful moment, prompting amusement among those present and viewers online.

In the caption of the video, DJ Cuppy explained that the pigeon was meant to be a playful new addition to the family and asked followers what they should call it.

“My birthday gift for @tolani 😅

What shall we name the new addition to our family? 🐦”

Watch DJ Cuppy's video below:

Their younger sister, Temi Ajibade (Otedola), who is married to singer Mr Eazi, also joined in the celebration by posting a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing love for her sister.

"We ❤️ You !!! @tolani," she wrote.

See Temi Ajibade's post below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy's gift

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@dufupoms questioned:

"Is this our new cousin?"

@lush_decorativeservices wrote:

"Mo ti n duro de e, its been so long babe. Ajepako lemi o and its no wrong babe, if I ever cross the line . . . Happiest birthday to you, Tolani 🥳🎉🎊"

@nickitefia commented:

"If na poor man pikin never marry born for 40yrs them go Dey shout old cargo"

@femexsticology reacted:

"Happy Blessed Birthday to your sweet Sister 🎂🎉 Pleasant Celebration to Beautiful you and the entire Beautiful family. 💃 I rejoice and celebrate with you all. 💃"

@aniberry22 said:

"No frontal and massive edges, no gigantic cake, no huge makeup just simplicity. Am really learning from this family. The truth is that POVERTY is so stressful u will want to overdo thing's to get social validation. Smh"

DJ Cuppy presents her elder sister, Tolani Otedola, with an unexpected pigeon figurine as a birthday surprise, sparking warm reactions from netizens. Photo: cuppymusic/temiotedola

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy opens up about past relationship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy opened up about a past relationship with a footballer and revealed that she returned a luxury car gift after their breakup.

She disclosed that the former partner, believed to be ex-footballer Victor Anichebe, once gifted her a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, but she chose to return it because she preferred owning her possessions herself.

Cuppy also shared that she now prefers a private man with a regular 9-to-5 job and no social media presence, while adding that she enjoys living simply and does not like heavy makeup or dramatic fashion accessories.

Source: Legit.ng