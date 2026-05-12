Do2dtun reacted emotionally after Frank Edoho addressed his failed second marriage and ongoing divorce

The media personality praised Frank Edoho for remaining strong despite public judgment, adding that many people wrongly judged him because of his personality, while he silently endured difficult moments

Fans also flooded the comment section with prayers, advice and words of encouragement as many shared their thoughts about marriage, healing and emotional strength

Media personality Do2dtun has spoken out after Frank Edoho revealed details about his second failed marriage.

Frank Edoho, a well‑known broadcaster, had earlier shared on Instagram that he had been living through the separation privately for almost two years, explaining that he had already found peace and was grateful for the support he received.

Do2dtun says people judged Frank Edoho wrongly after he addressed his failed marriage. Photo: do2dtun/frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the confession, Do2dtun confirmed that he had truly faced serious struggles in his marriage and praised Frank Edoho for staying strong despite public judgment.

He explained that many people often misjudge personalities and spread false stories, but the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host managed to rise above it and remain focused.

“Na man you be. My neighbour your eyes don see. We know the matter but yet we all went mute too cos we followed your path. You are a strong man and for once I saw through you how it’s easy to judge people with their personality and tell lies about you. You aced this and I am proud of you. We will get there and I am glad you are fine now 🙏”.

See Do2dtun's comment on Frank Edoho's post below:

Reactions trail Do2dtun’s message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many commenters sympathised with Frank Edoho, while others praised Do2dtun for publicly supporting him.

@rachelseme:

“Biko before any of you take any woman again please vet them very well because why are all these women targeting the good ones who are very skillful so they they distrust your life and make you lose focus. May God cover and protect you all”

@pst.nathman:

“At this juncture,l think you need to be spiritual about this marriage thing sir. I mean the spiritual reasons behind this continuous challenges despite being a good person. Jer 33:3 and Deut 29:29 could help in the Enquiry prayer. Pls talk to God... Thank you sir”

@williamsbecky173143:

“I love ur word of encouragement, at least u have heal from urs my crush🙌”

@okonlagos:

“You’ve got a chin of steel my brother. You take life’s best shots like it’s cakewalk. You’re a good, great, strong man. Peace and bliss brother 🙏🏽❤️”

Do2dtun praises Frank Edoho’s strength after TV host breaks silence on his crashed marriage. Photo: do2dtun

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun clashes with Jade Osiberu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Do2dtun and filmmaker Jade Osiberu clashed online after Roby Ekpo’s emotional podcast interview about his failed marriage surfaced online.

Roby Ekpo had appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke about his relationship with ex-wife Mayowa Lambe and accused her of infidelity and financial deception during their marriage.

Reacting to it, Jade Osiberu criticised Roby Ekpo’s friends for allowing him to publicly share his pain, while Do2dtun defended supporting his friend and insisted he preferred seeing him find closure instead of taking a darker path.

Source: Legit.ng