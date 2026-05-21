K1 De Ultimate has celebrated Arsenal F.C.'s victory in a unique way, as a video of what he did surfaced online

In the recording, the Fuji star spoke glowingly about the Nigerians in the team while sharing in their success

However, what he did did not impress some people, as they reminded him about the tragedy that recently happened in Oyo State

K1 De Ultimate, whose real name is Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe, has joined the rest of the world in celebrating the victory of Arsenal F.C.

Arsenal defeated Atlético Madrid and qualified for the UEFA Champions League Final a few days ago.

Reactions as K1 De Ultimate hits studio, drops song after Arsenal's victory. Photo credit@arsenal/@kc_k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Fuji star was seen in the studio composing a song for the team. He called them champions and stated that the wait was over while celebrating the victory, which took two decades to achieve.

KWAM 1 praises Nigerians playing for Arsenal

In the recording, KWAM 1 was heard singing the praises of Bukayo Saka, who scored against Atlético Madrid in the 44th minute.

He also praised other Nigerians linked to the team, including Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri, and Noni Madueke, for the roles they played in the victory.

Fans react to KWAM 1’s song

Fans were divided after hearing the song KWAM 1 composed for the team. While some praised him for celebrating their favourite club, others questioned whether he had celebrated Nigerian teams in the same manner after their victories.

Fans school K1 De Ultimate over victory song for Arsenal. Photo credit@kc_k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Some fans also advised him to use his platform to speak about insecurity in the country because of his closeness to the president.

They referenced the killing of the Ogbomosho teacher in Oyo State and urged him to advocate for a better country.

Here is the X video below:

Fans react to KWAM 1's gestures toward Arsenal

Reactions have trailed the sweet gesture made by KWAM1 towards Arsenal after the team's victory. Here are comments below:

@mideh_candy shared:

"I love how he mentioned Naija boys."

@_ghoodie_ wrote:

"No be small thing Arsenal fans dey do. Love it."

@tenovertenautos shared:

"D wait ISSOFAHH!!!.. thank God say no be my Chelsea wey dem say na bike men club be this.'

@emper0r_dewale stated:

"Whatever the weather, the street is our own…COYG."

@titilope_chelsea reacted:

"My uncle must see this @olawalevictor97 ... Comman see your club and favourite artiste o."

@zida_of_lagos commented:

"Try sing a song as a tribute to the lost souls, the kidnapped victims for Nigeria Government. kc_k1deultimate, you are a voice, use it, sir, leave Arsenal alone for Shakira and co."

K1 sings at a wedding after losing their mother

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians. Many were surprised that he could overcome his grief easily and run after money.

While others tried to defend him that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.

Source: Legit.ng