Pastor Dolapo Lawal of Zoehousehold Global Church is trending online amid Arsenal’s victory

Legit.ng reports that the cleric spoke about Arsenal never winning the Premier League

However, after Arsenal’s recent victory, Pastor Dolapo came forward to address the public

Pastor Dolapo Lawal, the founder of Zoehousehold Global, has found himself at the receiving end of endless social media backlash after his highly confident "prophecy" regarding Arsenal FC's collapse overnight.

Weeks before the Premier League’s victory, a viral clip showed the youthful, football-loving pastor addressing his church members on the spiritual state of the North London club.

Pastor Lawal responds to backlash over Arsenal comments. Credit: @thedolapolawal

Source: Instagram

"Arsenal cannot win. Even if the gap is 29 points, Arsenal cannot win. They are just cursed," the preacher declared to mixed reactions from the football fans in his auditorium.

However, after things took a different turn on Tuesday, May 19, 2025, the cleric swiftly took to his Instagram page to issue a hilarious apology to his fans and followers.

Rather than shying away, the preacher opted to celebrate with his victorious members.

"Arsenal fans, a special thanksgiving service for you people! We are going to thank God for you," the pastor laughed in the video update. "Come with your jerseys. This is my public apology to you people".

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh controversy erupted after Pastor Dolapo Lawal made bold comments during a sermon that many people are now debating.

While preaching, the cleric spoke about what he described as hypocrisy among church members who judge others for sins they are also guilty of.

In his sermon focused on 'Church People', Pastor Dolapo compared different forms of sexual sin, stressing that no one is morally right to condemn another.

In his words, he said:

“A fornicator is condemning a homosexual; you're doing the same thing, it's sexual sin. You’re condemning someone who has a child out of wedlock but you’ve taken out two. Church people!”

Stressing the hypocrisy within the four walls of the church, the preacher described those guilty of his sermon as 'darker than what they’re condemning.'

Pastor Lawal went on to share a personal experience to drive home his message. He recalled trying to encourage a lady he had a past relationship with to return to church. According to him, she was initially surprised by his invitation because of their history, but he eventually convinced her to attend a service.

However, things didn’t go as planned when she showed up after being stopped at the entrance by an usher who felt her outfit was inappropriate for church.

Pastor Lawal responds to backlash over Arsenal comments. Credit: thedolapolawal

Source: Instagram

Despite pleading with the usher and explaining that the woman might not return if turned away, Pastor Dolapo's efforts failed, and the lady was reportedly asked to leave.

He recounted:

“I pulled her aside, I said ma, if this girl should leave here now, she is not coming back here… I started begging the woman but they told the lady to leave.”

He used the incident to stress what he believes is a bigger problem within the church, citing its focus on rules rather than transformation.

Wrapping up his message, Pastor Lawal argued that some do not understand the difference between punishment and restoration, adding that fear-driven rules often overshadow faith in the gospel's power to change lives.

Netizens react to Pastor Dolapo Lawal's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@zheun85 said:

"He should calm down We don't have his time now He will see us in his church and there's nothing he can do about it Infact, Lagos branch thanksgiving will.take place in his church and there's nothing they can do about it."

bankywellington said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Thank you for repenting PD we still love you."

@Iseoluwa64 said:

"His apology is NOT accepted. He must publicly apologised for being wrong. Organising a THANKSGIVING SERVICE is a poor attempt to make money from his own misfortune."

@jefe_shaq said:

"We don’t need your fuckinng apology.. that’s what they do.. abuse you and insult you.. God you claim to serve has shamed you.. that’s how God always exposes and shames people who go against his will.. eat your humble pie in peace."

@Joan_Afc said:

"He didn’t apologise for the curse things he said, he also said ladies shouldn’t date Arsenal supporters. He better clear it off on the alter on Sunday!"

Rare encounter between Pastor Dolapo Lawal and Enoch Adeboye

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Dolapo Lawal shared a video of a rare moment he had with Enoch Adeboye, popularly known as Daddy GO, and it got people talking online. In the clip, the younger pastor showed deep respect by first prostrating and then kneeling while greeting the respected cleric.

The moment, which many described as touching and respectful, quickly drew reactions from followers of both Christian leaders on social media.

Source: Legit.ng