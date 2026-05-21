Pastor Adeboye's Son Sends Strong Message to Fellow Men of God Who Mocked Arsenal Before EPL Victory
- Pastor Leke Adeboye could not hide his excitement after Arsenal finally won the Premier League title after 22 years
- The RCCG pastor recalled how some clerics once used Arsenal as an example of disappointment during sermons
- Wearing an Arsenal jersey, Leke prayed for fans waiting on breakthroughs, saying it has happened
Son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Leke Adeboye, has celebrated after Arsenal emerged champions of the English Premier League for the first time in 22 years.
The Arsenal supporter shared his excitement in a now-viral video shortly after the club sealed the title following Manchester City’s slip-up away from home.
For years, Arsenal fans had endured painful near misses and disappointments, with many rivals mocking the North London side over their inability to finish strongly in title races.
In the trending clip online, Pastor Leke appeared in an Arsenal jersey while speaking about the club’s victory.
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According to him, he even had moments of doubt after years of waiting for the trophy.
“The enemy said that it will not happen, even me sef I partially doubted. I have burned jerseys but now the making is here,” he said.
The cleric then turned the football celebration into a motivational message, praying for people who had suffered repeated disappointments in life.
“I want to pray for you, all those who have been disappointing and saying you will never be appointed, your cup will run over. All past failures will not be brought back against you.”
He added that Arsenal’s triumph symbolised victory after years of setbacks.
“To all the pastors who have been using us to preach and as an example, the devil is a liar,” he declared.
Watch the video here:
Netizens comment on Leke Adeboye's video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@Meso_shots stated:
"Clowns They don’t preach about failure always about progress. They turn blind eye when something is not going well and jump on it when it finally clicks. They don’t have solutions to your problems but always quick to claim victory. Clowns on the Altar."
UTDFunguy noted:
"Nawa for una oh so una done carry this mata each everywhere now oh e remain to see agbada carry go church Omor nothing other fans never use dem eyes see lately una wan kpai us with this pressure oh make una relax oh"
@AceWinninglord shared:
"Most religious people don’t know that same thing that will happen when they call the name of Jesus Christ is the same thing that would happen if they call their own name after praying?"
Man reacts to Oyedepo's son's preaching at Shiloh
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man posted a clip of Bishop Oyedepo’s first son preaching at Shiloh 2025 and shared his observations about the sermon.
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The man also mentioned what he noticed about Bishop Abioye since he retired from his post as vice president at Winners Chapel
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.