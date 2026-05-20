Nigerian Fuji legend Pasuma trended online as he announced plans to honour Arsenal’s victory

This came after the long-awaited Premier League triumph as he celebrated with his household

The singer, who is a devoted Arsenal fan, shared a joyful video of himself, which went viral

Nigerian Fuji legend Wasiu Alabi Ajibola Odetola, aka Pasuma, has planned to host a mega celebration for Arsenal fans following the Premier League’s long-awaited victory.

The singer shared a video of himself and his household singing and dancing in his sitting room when he made the announcement.

Pasuma celebrates Arsenal triumph with star-studded victory party. Credit: @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

Recall that Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday after Manchester City were held 1-1 by Bournemouth.

Fans and followers of the musician reacted excitedly in anticipation of the event’s date.

Sharing the joyful clip, Pasuma wrote:

"WE DID IT ‘After 22 years Congratulations To My Fellow Arsenal Fans UP GUNNERS VICTORY PARTY COMING SOON."

Watch him below:

Legit.ng earler reported that Pasuma announced the birth of his grandson after his daughter, Opeyemi Ololade, welcomed a baby boy in the United States.

The announcement has drawn congratulatory messages from well-wishers and fellow celebrities who are celebrating the happy milestone with the music star and his family.

Pasuma shared the news on his Instagram page, expressing thanks for the safe delivery and describing the newborn as another soldier in the family.

The musician also commended his daughter for balancing her role as an active member of the U.S. Navy with motherhood, while offering prayers of gratitude for the new addition.

The singer described the event as a joyful and proud moment for the household.

“Congratulations To Me, My Darling daughter Opeyemi Ololade, A proud American Navy servicewoman, gave birth to a baby boy yesterday in America. Another soldier joins my family! Alhamdulilahi. So proud of you, my daughter 💙🇺🇸👶🏽”

The announcement attracted warm reactions across social media.

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola, veteran actress Madam Saje, Faithia Williams, and singer Small Doctor were among those who joined in the excitement, sending their goodwill to Pasuma and his daughter.

The moment marks a special chapter for the Fuji legend, who continues to enjoy support from admirers and colleagues as his family grows with this new addition.

Pasuma's video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Olubodunseun1 said:

"Congratulations baba Gunners ."

@Officialpasuma said:

" It's been long coming we deserve this joy oganla. Back in 2006 they mock us by atawewe but today we stand tall, it's time to pepe Dem too. COYG."

@Josephtemi9080 said:

"Omo na today I know say arsenal get fans oo so una de always de low key cuz una no de win trophy una win trophy now we don see all of una."

@TunachAdemola said:

"This fan base really suffered a lot, but one thing i like about them be say.. dem no dey jump rush to join other clubs... Arsenal fans are loyal."

@lekhan93 said:

"Congrats Daddy Awon Boys, I pray Champions come to Emirates next week Saturday insha Allah."

Pasuma’s Arsenal victory party announcement has fans buzzing online. Photo: officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

Pasuma addresses rumoured feud with Saheed Osupa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji singer Wasiu Alabi Pasuma addressed rumours of a war with his colleague Saheed Osupa during a recent performance.

The music star publicly addressed the alleged supremacy battle between them, explaining that he remains in contact with Saheed Osupa and they communicate regularly on the phone despite their busy schedules.

The crowd cheered in excitement as Pasuma clarified that he is not fighting with anyone, with fans expressing relief that the long-standing rumour was finally laid to rest.

Source: Legit.ng