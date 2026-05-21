The Federal High Court in Abuja has delivered a judgment on the suit that sought to stop INEC from restricting politicians from defecting to another party after primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections

Justice Mohammed Umar of the trial court gave the ruling on Wednesday, May 20, amid party primaries across the country

The suit, which was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/517/2016, was filed by the Youth Party, and has INEC as its sole defender

There is hope underway for politicians who lost in the recent primaries carried out by political parties, as the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the revised timetable and schedule of activities by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 general election.

Justice Mohammed Umar, in a ruling on Wednesday, May 20, held that the time frame set by the electoral body on political parties to conduct primaries, submit, withdraw, and replace names, especially that of candidates in the 2027 general elections, was "inconsistent with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026”; thus, it was set aside.

The court stops INEC from stopping politicians from defecting ahead of the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

This Day reported that the judgment was on the ruling over the suit filed to challenge INEC's time frame for the conduct of the 2027 general election, which prevented people who lost in primary elections from jumping into another party and contest for the same position they lost in their previous party.

A Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling stated that the suit, which was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/517/2016 and filed by the Youth Party, has INEC as the sole defendant.

However, the report of the ruling has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ezeh Victor criticised the justice system in Nigeria:

"There is no justice. They only failed their target, "Peter Obi" and decided to void the law. There's no justice in Nigeria under the APC. The judges who got Lands and Houses from Wike/APC cannot give you justice."

Dumebi Donald said the law stabilised our political system:

"To me, that law is fine and good for our current political games. I would support that law any day, any time, as it helps stabilise our political system. Those who lost and feel it happens through irregularities, manipulations, and unlawfully should stay and fight for such abnormalities, rather than run to another party or platform to seek solace. To me, it is politically deficient as it creates vacuums for personalisation (e.g godfatherism), and weakness in internal party practices. No one should be qualified to contest in another primary if s/he has participated in one already within the same political/electoral year."

Attama Raphael explained what should be done:

"I will only applaud this if it were those who haven't context for primary in another political party, but if you have contested for primary, the law should prohibit such a person from running in another political party."

Woyibo criticised the ruling:

"So now political parties are just Uber rides, enter anytime, drop off anytime, no destination required."

You can read more reactions on X here:

Source: Legit.ng