A Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook about his wife’s behaviour after their daughter’s death

In the post, he disclosed that his wife had not been herself and had refused to eat, sleep properly, or even bathe since losing their daughter

The caring husband appealed to netizens on Facebook for suggestions on how to help his wife through the situation

A Nigerian man turned to social media to speak openly about the distress his wife had been experiencing since the death of their daughter.

The post, which he shared on Facebook, described the change in her behaviour and appealed for guidance from others who might have faced a similar loss.

Man cries out over grieving wife's behaviour

The man, identified on Facebook as Onuora Okeke C, explained that his wife had not been herself following the tragedy.

He stated that she had stopped eating, struggled to sleep at night, and had neglected personal hygiene.

According to him, the sight of anything that belonged to their late daughter Amanda would cause her to tremble and break down in tears.

He noted that she lived in a constant state of fear and appeared unable to find any sense of calm.

In an effort to help her recover, he said he had removed nearly all of his daughter’s possessions from the home.

He listed items such as feeding bottles, medication, nappies and some clothing among the things he had discarded, hoping that their absence would ease her distress.

Despite these actions, he reported that her condition had not improved and she remained in utter pain.

The husband also mentioned that numerous people had spoken with his wife in an attempt to comfort her, but their efforts had produced no noticeable change.

Feeling overwhelmed and unsure of what to do next, he reached out to Facebook users for advice.

He asked specifically for input from those who had gone through a similar experience, hoping they could suggest ways to help his wife cope.

He noted that losing a child had been an overwhelming source of pain and remarked that it was a burden he would not wish upon anyone, not even an adversary.

In his words:

"Since the death of my beautiful daughter Amanda my wife have refused to take bath, she refused to eat. She is full of fear. Once she see anything that belongs to Amanda she will be shivering and crying. She doesn't sleep in the night. I have thrown almost everything that belongs to my daughter away including her feeding bottles,all the drugs we bought for her, pampers and some of her clothes so she can get better all to no avail. Thousands of people have been talking to her and yet. Please those that have passed through this path should advise me on what to do next to calm her down. But losing a child is too painful. It's not even good to wish your enemy."

Reactions as man cries out over wife's behaviour

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Scholastica said:

"Ohhhh So sorry for your loss May God comfort your wife and give both of you strength through this painful season. Please consider getting professional support for her, she really needs gentle care and patience right now. It's well."

Amaka reacted:

"Please if it is possible,let your mother in law come to Benue to be with her right now. Anyone from her side is needed right now. That way,they will cry with her and console her,from there she'll start healing."

See the post below:

Mum loses 3 kids to accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother cried out bitterly on social media after losing her three children to the cold hands of death.

In a heartbreaking video, she shared what transpired and how the lives of her three children, who were under 10 years old, were cut short.

Source: Legit.ng