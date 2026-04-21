Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil, trended online after she revealed a heartfelt conversation she had with him

The Afrobeats diva opened up on how she teased her child about having a new baby daddy

Following that, the singer was surprised by the warning she got from Jamil, triggering reactions online

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage has sparked online buzz after sharing a touching exchange with her son, Jamil Balogun, about her romantic life.

During a recent podcast chat, Savage revealed that Jamil expressed a strong preference for her to find a husband rather than a “baby daddy.”

Tiwa Savage’s son trends after questioning mum’s new baby daddy plans. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The conversation reportedly unfolded while Savage was playfully debating with a friend over the looks of British rapper Skepta and actor Aaron Pierre.

As she scrolled through Skepta’s Instagram to prove her point, Jamil interrupted, questioning what she was showing.

Savage recounted:

“You remember the collaboration thing with Skepta? So, literally, we were talking about him and the whole Aaron Pierre thing. So, I was just like showing… so she was saying to me she doesn’t think Skepta is fine; she thinks Aaron is finer. I was going mad! I was going through his Instagram, and I was showing her like, ‘What about this one?’

And then Jamil goes, and he’s like, ‘What’s that? What are you showing her?’ Then I said, ‘My baby daddy,’ and then my son was like, ‘You are not going to have a baby daddy.’ And I am like, ‘Why would you say that?’ He said, ‘Because you deserve a husband.’”

The singer further explained that raising a child has made dating more complex, especially now that Jamil is older and more aware.

She noted:

“Having him in mind now, especially as he grows older, I think that when I’m dating now, I have to have in mind that eventually I would have to bring this person around my son. Just your energy, your vibe, and what kind of conversation you’re going to have with him. It makes it harder now because he’s older and he can do things as well.”

Savage’s candid revelation quickly trended online, with fans praising Jamil’s protective instincts and admiring the mother-son bond.

Watch her speak below:

Tiwa Savage's confession trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamcharming_1 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Make i no just talk wetin dey my mind sha."

@_idRisjaja said:

"This aunty and Cuppy, na the same 4-4-2 formation dem dey use."

i.ampamela

"Please Tiwa is okay go back to being quiet."

africanaentertainment said:

"Iya, Go and marry if you are ready to become a wife not a director or self independent in a marriage."

@LanceMusic_bloq said:

"No tactics Tiwa savage never use tell us say se dey find husband."

demmustalk2324 said:

"For Temi Otedola. For Tiwa savage. This husband matter go long oooo."

degreenewton said:

"Your son told you? So you don’t know!?😂😂."

Tiwa Savage’s son trends after confronting mum’s baby daddy choice. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's ex speaks about her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her and that they communicate freely over the phone. The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, adding that they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng