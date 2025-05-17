Nigerian men are known for pampering their women, especially when deeply in love, as they go to any extent to take care of them

Many openly display gifts, shower love and affection on their women, and flaunt them for all to see on social media

In this article, Legit.ng presents celebrities who lavish gifts on their women and show their affection publicly

Some celebrities are known for publicly displaying affection to their wives at every opportunity. They also go the extra mile to shower them with gifts and show off online.

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, tops the list of celebrities who love giving luxury gifts to his wife, Chioma, as seen in videos shared by the singer.

Legit.ng presents Nigerian celebrities known for generously giving to their wives.

1. Davido’s cars and bags gifted to Chioma

Nigerian chef Chioma Adeleke seems to be the luckiest woman to have married a celebrity singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, given how her husband pampers her with luxury multi-million-naira items.

The Awuke crooner has always made it known that he loves his wife dearly and would not marry anyone else but her.

He has constantly showered her with gifts, from expensive cars to designer bags, dresses, and other items. In 2018, the music star gave his girlfriend Chioma a Porsche car worth ₦45 million as a birthday present.

Davido also went the extra mile during their wedding in 2024 by gifting her an SUV.

It was also rumoured that after Chioma gave birth to their twins in Atlanta, Davido bought her a house as a push gift.

The ‘If’ crooner gave Chioma four luxury designer bags, three Birkin bags and a Dior bag customised with the name ‘Chi’ encrusted on them as well as a Richard Mille wristwatch.

During Chioma’s 30th birthday a few weeks ago, Davido gifted her a Benz G63 AMG and a bracelet.

2. Cubana Chiefpriest gives wife cars

Celebrity bar man Pascal Okochukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, also does not joke with his wife. He has replaced her cars on different occasions and shown off the new vehicles he bought for her.

In 2024, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a post explaining he decided to switch his wife’s car because she was bored with the one she was using.

He bought her a 2024 Cadillac Escalade and, most recently, on her birthday, he gifted her a 2025 Range Rover and designer bags.

Despite reportedly having a difficult time with his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest made a lifetime commitment to stand by his wife until death do them part.

In 2024, when the iPhone 16 was launched, he bought the phones for his wife and children.

3. Ned Nwoko’s car gift to Regina Daniels

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko might be significantly older than his wife, Regina Daniels, but he knows how to pamper her.

The polygamist gifted her a Lexus SUV to mark Valentine’s Day 2024. Apart from material gifts, the politician has taken his actress wife around the world, and they have been spotted several times travelling on a private jet.

4. Obi Cubana’s money gift to wife on birthday

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, spares no expense when taking care of his wife, Ebele. To mark their 15th wedding anniversary in 2023, he granted his wife’s wish by staging a multi-million-naira vow renewal ceremony.

The décor, castle cake, and other highlights of the vow renewal were the talk of the town.

In 2025, the billionaire also marked his wife’s birthday with a lavish celebration, and videos from the event went viral. He gifted his wife ₦50 million for her birthday.

5. Paul Okoye gives wife push gift

Singer Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy, is another celebrity who lavishes gifts on his wife, Ifeoma Ivy.

The music star, who welcomed a baby girl with his wife a few months ago, gave her a Range Rover Velar as a push gift. According to him, she should use the car to “push their baby out.”

Paul Okoye has also been spotted on several occasions enjoying romantic dates with his wife.

6. Blord gifts wife a car

Crypto trader Linus Williams, aka Blord, is affectionate towards his wife and lavishes gifts on her.

He gifted his wife a Range Rover in 2021.

7. Pastor Blessed gives Mercy Chinwo cars

Gospel artist Mercy Chinwo has received two cars from her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, since their marriage in 2022.

The couple may not publicly share romantic moments often, but the pastor clearly loves his better half dearly.

A few months after their wedding in 2022, Mercy Chinwo celebrated her 31st birthday, and her husband gifted her a brand-new SUV.

Also in 2024, after the singer gave birth to their first baby, her husband gave her another car, a Mercedes SUV as a push gift.

