Mercy Chinwo clocked 31 on September 5 and she has been well celebrated on social media by fans and colleagues

The newly married singer got a huge surprise fro her husband Pastor Blessed, and she could not contain her emotions

Showing off the huge car she got from her partner, Mercy took to social media to tell her fans to appreciate him on her behalf

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo proudly strutted into 31 on September 5 as a new car owner.

The newly married entertainer got the shock of her life after her husband revealed that he got her a brand new SUV.

Mercy Chinwo poses with her new car with Pastor Blessed Photo credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Unable to contain her joy, Mercy held her partner as she screamed with excitement. On sighting the car decorated with red ribbon, the singer burst into tears.

Another wave of emotions rushed over the singer as she finally sat in her new ride for the first time.

"I got the best birthday gift everY'all pls help me thank my husband @theofficialblessed for me tell him i sent you‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ Thank you SWEET I love you."

See posts below:

Nigerians congratulate Mercy

officialchiomajesus:

"Nmercccyyyyyy!!!! CONGRATULATION’S my baby girl @mercychinwo Thank you sir @theofficialblessed ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love you. This is beautiful."

theladyophilia:

"NA so e suppose be…soft life, dem no dey give award for suffering."

tope_alabi_:

"Congratulations Dear daughter of God. Na Mercy na❤️❤️❤️"

ticokitchen:

"Congrats ,you deserve everything good because you are blessed ❤️"

celinaavong:

"September babies are so dramatic. Happy birthday to her. Make our own genuine love locate us too."

ucheelendu:

"The Glow is different… love is God and God is love!! Congratulations dear."

frolic_events.ng:

"Every woman deserve this from her man. If the man can afford it. Congratulations nne."

Mercy Chinwo's husband celebrates her on birthday

Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, seemed still fully enmeshed in the honeymoon phase of his new marriage and took that emotion into celebrating his new wife's birthday, famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Pastor Blessed described his beautiful wife as his world in his hands and called her God's special possession with his celebratory post on his page.

The beautiful superlatives used by the young pastor to describe his wife have got fans gushing at the love simmering between the newlyweds.

Source: Legit.ng