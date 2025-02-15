Nigerian music star Davido had netizens’ attention one more time after he celebrated his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke on Valentine’s Day

The Afrobeats star took a moment to reminisce on his relationship journey with the mother of his twin as he shared their throwback pictures

Following that, Davido uploaded videos of the lavish dinner he had with his woman alongside the luxury gift items he bought for her.

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has once again shown his passionate side by going all out for his wife, Chioma, this Valentine’s Day.

The award-winning musician shared a series of videos and pictures on his Instagram story, featuring memories with Chioma over the years, as well as a glimpse of his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

Davido gave his millions of fans a sneak peek into his Valentine’s Day celebration with Chioma.

One of the clips showed the couple in their Atlanta home, beautifully decorated with roses and candles, enjoying a romantic dinner together.

The highlight of the evening was when Davido showcased the lavish gifts he had presented to Chioma, which included designer bags, flower bouquets, and other luxurious items.

Davido and Chioma Valentine’s Day moments trend

See what fans and netizens are saying about the couple:

penelopechabala wrote:

"Am happy I have been part of this journey being their fan and seeing how their love has grown from strength to strength. Happy valentine my favorite couple."

irenebuzz reacted:

"This is exactly how it should be, this is how Chioma should be enjoying oh, anything less than this, problem go dey for Nigeria."

tdsglamhairsalon said:

"She is super gorgeous, her milk skin is giving."

t_dovee wrote:

"Can Davido just continue like without any cheating scandal again 😢 I love this video so much 😍 see my smiling like mumu."

her_excellency24 said:

"This video is too short for me abeg because I've been waiting so long for this 😢😢..... My two favorite people."

darlwright77 wrote:

"Chioma don chop money so tey nothing look so surprising to her. She just need her man by her side that's all."

janetclkey said:

"So proud of you David everything so beautiful you lead others follow your beautiful wife deserves everything that you are doing continue to be prayerful always together forever more babies she's such a sweetheart your love will only get stronger and stronger ."

reumaaerd wrote:

"Winner of 202f Valentine."

janetclkey said:

"So proud of you David everything so beautiful you lead others follow your beautiful wife deserves everything that you are doing continue to be prayerful always together forever more babies she's such a sweetheart your love will only get stronger and stronger ♥️"

stateekmajor reacted:

"He wasn't joking when he said, 🎵"Mismanage my funds on you. All I really wanna do is. I'll mismanage my funds."🎶 The best."

blessingedeks reacted:

"He sure knows how to roll it out for a Queen!!! This is what I am talking about, man is currently making clear statements! This is surely a lifetime thing! Love this! Congratulations! You both deserve a lifetime of happiness and unending joy. "

Chioma glows in N1.9m dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma was trending after rocking a designer multi-coloured dress.

Davido's pretty wife combined her lovely outfit with a luxurious handbag said to be worth N803k.

She was in an ecstatic mood as she flaunted her jewellery in the video and caused a buzz online.

