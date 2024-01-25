Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has gone all out to shower love on his wife, Angel

The celebrity barman splurged millions on a brand new 2024 Cadillac Escalade for his woman after she got bored of her old car

Chiefpriest shared a photo of the impressive new ride on social media, and many netizens reacted to it

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman Okechukwu Pascal, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, recently spent millions on his wife to cure her boredom.

The self-styled celebrity barman, known for bragging about money being nothing to him, took to his social media page to announce his latest spend on his woman.

Cubana Chiefpriest cures wife's boredom with 2024 Escalade Cadillac. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram stories, Chiefpriest shared a photo of a brand new black SUV that he bought for his wife, Angel. The socialite said he did it because she was bored of her old car.

The celebrity barman noted that Angel got tired of her G63, so he switched things up and bought her a 2024 presidential Escalade Cadillac.

He wrote:

“My baby @_deangels got bored of her G63 so I switched it up for her to presidential. 2024 Escalade Cadillac 600.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest buys car for wife

News of Cubana Chiefpriest's latest spend on his wife soon spread on social media and caught the attention of many netizens. A number of them dropped their takes on it. Read some comments below:

rach_eal.611:

“She deserves it..she's been a great woman.”

kween_guzman:

“Why not just call it what it is which is birthday gift? Which ones she was bored and upgraded her car? Na pple when dey let una pressure them una dey get thru to.”

welcome_to_2025:

“These people go rent cars, post for grams and then switch up in no time.”

patrick_cluster_:

“How can you buy a car for yourself and say it's for your wife.”

legendary_e.e:

“Reason she didn’t cough when you’re alleged to have gotten another woman preggy. Men just be rich and you can get away with anything lol.”

lazbry_:

“This man is clearly over doing this rich man shiit . I'm not a hater ain't poor either but stating the obvious . He brags a lot and it's not necessary.”

Officialbeibey:

“Awwwwww this is so sweet. Love it when a woman is taken care of.”

artistrybysommie:

“God oooohow much is money??????”

most_cases11:

“Husband supporting wife….We wey dem tell us say we go suffer make we de begin find our fit on our way na for our wildest dream !”

lawrencehart596:

“Zero pressure this 2024!”

rubydennis2090:

“I will never be broke.”

