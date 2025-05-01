Davido has been captured having a phone conversation with his second daughter, Hailey, in a viral video

In the clip, the singer told her that her mother mentioned she was sick, and he asked after her welfare

Fans were excited to see the relationship Davido is having with her daughter despite not being married to her mother

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke aka, Davido, has shown that he is a great father with what he did with his second daughter, Hailey.

The music star was seen making a video call to Hailey to ask after her health. According to him, her mother told him that she was not feeling fine, and he decided to check up on her.

Davido video attracts reactions from fans after he called his daughter, Hailey. Photo credeit@realhailey_adeleke

The Awuke crooner first asked Hailey if she was feeling much better, and she said yes.

After he was done with their conversation, Davido expressed his undying love to his daughter, Hailey and she also shared how much she loves him as well.

Davido and Hailey chit-chat

In the course of their conversation, Davido asked if his daughter went to school, and she responded that she had a doctor's appointment.

While speaking about the food she took that day, Davido asked the little girl, whose reaction went viral after seeing a snail, what she was drinking.

In her response, she said she was drinking her mother's Fanta. And she added that she wanted water but didn't see water.

During their conversation, Davido encouraged his daughter to take water regularly because if of its importance to her body.

The music star also asked his daughter the kind of food she ate.

Recall that Davido and Hailey shared a close bond as father and daughter. The little girl once sent a Valentine Day message to him, and he displayed the note online.

What fans said about Davido's video

Reactions has trailed the video of Davido's conversation with his daughter Hailey. Here are comments below:

@dapsygold_empireonline_store shard:

"Davido is still coming for Imade. David doesnt play with his kids. He will get back to Sophia to pick his child. He won't be able to move with his kids. He's coming for Imade. Sophia should have just make things sweet and peaceful allowing Imade with her dad. I come in peace."

@emmaikhaose commented:

"So lovely."

@wrexzzy reacted:

"My broda see accent and she dey speak like grown up adult omg . Try get money ooh if not for you but the sake of your children so they fit school for good country with conducive environment."

@iam_emperorwandy said:

"Who dey correct my baby for there, decided o and answere me."

