A former member of The Lord's Chosen church accused the general overseer of secretly marrying a third wife, claiming that the cleric uses secret weddings to avoid objections

The woman alleged that the G.O's preaching led to her separation from her husband, and alleged that the cleric married an American citizen less than two years after his previous wife died

Legit.ng reached out to The Lord's Chosen church for clarification on the allegations, but no response has been received at the time of publication

A former member of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) has accused the church’s founder and general overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, of secretly marrying a third wife.

The allegation surfaced in a video now circulating widely on social media, where the woman expressed her displeasure over the alleged marriage and the secrecy surrounding it.

Former member of The Lord's Chosen accuses church founder, Pastor Muoka, of conducting a secret wedding to his third wife. Photo: AsakyGRN/tlccrmofficial

Source: Instagram

She explained that the general overseer often conducts his weddings in secret to avoid objections from people who might challenge the union during the ceremony.

The former Lord's Chosen member claimed she would have opposed the marriage if she had been present, saying that the pastor’s preaching once caused her to lose her home.

“Congratulations to our pastor for getting married to his third wife. I know say the reason why him dey like to do am secret, so that people that admire him, like us, will not come out when they say is there anybody that have anything to say that will make this wedding not to hold. Somebody like me, if I’m there that day, I will raise my hand up.”

She further alleged that Pastor Muoka did not marry women who openly display devotion in church but instead chose an American citizen, similar to his late wife, who had just returned from abroad when he married her.

“One good funny thing about it is that he did not marry those women that are rolling themselves on the floor. The person that he gets married to is American citizen just like the former wife that just kpai.”

The woman criticised the timing of the marriage, noting that it came less than two years after the death of the church's founder's previous wife.

However, Legit.ng has reached out to The Lord's Chosen church for clarification, but no response has been received at the time of publication.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@AkandeJozzy said:

"People need to know this that your pastor is not your God, the better for them. Are you going to church to worship pastor or your God? Stop this mumu behaviour abeg."

@manlikezeal_ commented:

"This modern pastors will preach discipline, break their own rules in private, using influence to control people's lives."

@RealChineduO wrote:

"A good pastor will never encourage you to separate from your husband."

@its_antigha reacted:

"I'm curious to know how pastor used preaching to comot you from your husband's house. These women should learn to take accountability for their own actions and gullibility."

@Her_exc3llency said:

"He is doing the Lord's work."

Ex-church member claims Pastor Lazarus Muoka uses secret weddings to avoid objections and alleges his preaching destroyed her marriage. Photo: AsakyGRN/tlccrmofficial

Source: Instagram

Pastor Muoka warns content creators

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Lazarus Muoka sent a serious warning to content creators who continually make fun of The Lord's Chosen church, its pastors, and churchgoers with their content.

The cleric declared during a recent sermon that content creators are toying with their lives and generation by mocking the church and its miracles.

He advised them to repent and change their ways, warning that failure to do so would lead to perpetual suffering according to the Bible.

Source: Legit.ng