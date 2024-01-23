Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo received an unexpected gift of another brand new vehicle from her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa

The couple tickled the hearts of many following the birth of their child with the release of a music video dedicated

A video making the rounds online captured the joyful moment as Mercy took a look at the new vehicle

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was surprised with a Mercedes Jeep from her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochukwu, following the birth of their newborn baby.

Legit.ng reported that the Kingdom couple announced the exciting news of their baby's arrival on October 27.

Mercy Chinwo receives Mercedes Jeep from her husband. Credit: @mercychinwo

A couple of weeks after that, the gospel musician was appreciated by her husband, who gifted her a Mercedes SUV Jeep to celebrate her essence in his life.

The trending video saw Mercy's zest as she got into the steering of her new ride test drive to admire its exotic interiors.

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy's husband gave her a brand-new automobile last year to celebrate her 31st birthday.

See the video below

Fans congratulate Mercy Chinwo on her lush ride

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

pinky.daniel.524:

"Congratulations mama."

kemigishajoansarah:

"She deserves it and more. Go mama."

edna_wetsa:

"This is beautiful, congratulations Mrs."

salomebalogun2:

"Chaiiiiii,God when ooooo. Congratulations Mercy."

wingipant:

"Mercy oil dey burst blessed head u know na deeper thing."

blessingokpapi8:

"Congratulations sis I no mind the old car where you get before."

ujunwaangela:

"I tap the grace of Pastor Blessed and I pray that God will bless my husband My King, so that He can be able to surprise me with a car like this.

"At least I will stop dragging my three adorable daughters on the road for What My God cannot do does not exist."

Mercy Chinwo shares baby's scan

Legit.ng reported that the gospel singer, in a post on her Instagram page, shared maternity photos and her baby scan.

She also hinted at the baby's gender, which appears to be a boy.

Mercy and her husband welcomed their first child months after marking their first wedding anniversary.

