Peter Okoye recently shared a post detailing what he saw in the Lekki area of Lagos while returning from a video shoot

The music star's new social media post comes amid reports of insecurity in the country

Peter's claim also stirred reactions from many netizens, with many expressing concerns

Nigerian musician Peter Okoye, aka Mr P of the defunct Psquare music group, on Tuesday morning, June 2, 2026, caused fear after he shared his recent experience in the Lekki area of Lagos.

In a tweet shared via his official X handle, Peter revealed he was returning from a video shoot in Lekki, Lagos, when he encountered a crowd that had reportedly caught a suspected bandit.

Peter Okoye stirs concerns about security in Lagos after he shared his encounter in Lekki. Credit: petepsquare

Source: Instagram

Reacting, the singer, who recently shared concerns about voters' choice ahead of the 2027 election, expressed shock that such threats had reached Lagos.

In his words,

"Omo! Just coming back from a video shoot around Lekki and saw a crowd gathered. Na there I hear say dem catch suspected bandit. Omo, dem don enter Lagos o! "

Peter Okoye's tweet is below:

Peter's claim comes after rumours of bandit invasions in Ibeju-Lekki and surrounding areas hit social media on Monday, June 1, 2026, causing panic.

Reacting, the Lagos State Police Command dismissed the invasion claims as unfounded.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man, Honour Oriretan, issued a strong warning to Peter and Paul Okoye, following the passing of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo.

Lagos state police dismmises reports of bandits invasion in Lekki. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The man shared a video on Facebook where he urged the feuding brothers to reconsider their relationship in light of the actor's sudden death.

Reactions to Peter Okoye's claim about Lagos

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

pristine1040 commented:

"Sheabi una keep quiet thinking they can enter Lagos Abi? We have being crying and begging you all to come out and speak about this since,, the north has gone through a whole lot for the past 15 years. Once dem successfully pick people from a a particular estate in Lagos, otilor."

babanlaijogbon commented:

"Something happened yesterday and has been flying around social media but naa when you dey come back from video shoot at 7am you hear am. Naa God go punish you and Obi and your mama and papa join."

ABEMMANDES reacted:

"Been silent thought it won't get there right, coming for everyone."

SalamiMoshood11 commented:

"Una Dey always amused me, is the phrase with “them don enter Lagos”,is there a particular place this so called bandit can’t enter We have all been shouting on top of our voice but seems it’s only Lagos that will drawn you guys attention to speak up."

darkRBP reacted:

"Nna na suspected them talk oh biko before this post cause commotion for the whole lekki."

Peter Okoye locks horns with man

Legit.ng also reported Peter Okoye had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The singer shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng