Asa Asika, the long-time manager of Afrobeat star Davido, is set to tie the knot as he releases his pre-wedding photos online

He also unveiled the official hashtag for the ceremony, leaving many fans gushing over the beautifully captured moments

Several well-wishers congratulated him and expressed excitement about the event, a few fans were curious to know if Davido’s wife would be there

Asa Asika, the longtime manager of Afrobeats superstar Davido, has delighted fans with the announcement of his upcoming wedding.

Taking to his Instagram page, the talent manager shared a series of beautiful pre-wedding photos ahead of their big day.

In the pictures, the couple showcased three different looks: traditional, formal, and casual.

For their traditional attire, the pair were dressed in wine-coloured aso oke. The bride-to-be wore a matching blouse and skirt with a gele (headgear), while Asa wore an agbada and accessorised with a horsetail.

In their casual shoot, the bride-to-be rocked sky-blue jeans and a white top, while Asa wore a classic white shirt.

For their English-themed look, the couple looked elegant in a black suit and gown ensemble.

Asa Asika’s wedding date emerges

Rumours recently circulated that Asa Asika would be tying the knot over the weekend.

Reports suggest that the ceremony is set to take place on 17 May 2025, although the blogger did not disclose the venue.

Fans anticipate Chioma’s presence at the event

Excitement is building among fans, many of whom are thrilled that Asa Asika and his partner are finally making it official. They flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and well wishes, hoping for a successful ceremony.

However, a few fans couldn’t help but wonder whether Chioma, Davido’s wife, would be attending the event.

Recall that Asa had proposed to his fiancée a few months ago, and pictures from the proposal went viral online.

Fans have since been counting down to the day the couple would walk down the aisle.

How fans reacted to Asa Asika's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the talent manager. Here are comments about it below:

@bwoylaraj commented:

"Congratulations God bless your union."

@osho.steam_30bg reacted:

"Congratulations the best manager ever ! Your new home is blessed ."

@sappyjnr wrote:

"Listen. The way I’ve anticipated this beautiful day? Can’t wait to celebrate with you twooo."

@ogchikemichael shared:

"Congratulations my leader."

@atinuke shared:

"I hope Chioma is also coming for the ceremony. i am earger to see her in Nigeria."

