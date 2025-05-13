An old advert featuring singer Davido has resurfaced online after many years, sparking reactions from fans

In the clip, he is seen babysitting for his aunt, who had to step out for a few hours and left her baby in his care

Fans shared their thoughts after watching the video, with some praising the singer for his consistency over the years

The name of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is once again on the lips of fans after an old video he featured in resurfaced online.

In the recording, he was advertising for a telecommunications company. He visited his aunt, who had a baby and needed to step out of the house.

The woman left her baby in Davido’s care, and he was tasked with keeping the child calm until she returned.

The music star, who was recently seen being rocked by his wife while partying at a club, struggled to stop the baby from crying until the mother came back.

Eventually, he had to contact the telecommunications company for baby care tips, which helped him calm the child.

Fans react to Davido’s advert

The resurfaced advert generated mixed reactions online. Many fans applauded the singer for his consistency and hard work over the years.

Several others praised the 5ive crooner for hustling, despite having a wealthy father, who could have easily covered his expenses.

However, some fans also used the opportunity to tease him about having children with different women.

They joked that the advert was the reason he now has many kids, because he apparently mastered various baby care tips.

This came shortly after a video went viral showing Davido surprising his daughter from one of his baby mamas.

The little girl, who had sent him a heartfelt message months earlier, had just turned eight, and her father was present to celebrate with her.

See the video here:

What fans said about Davido's advert

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido baby sitting. Here are comments below:

@veeystitches_fashion commented:

"No wonder him get plenty children, him sabi all the baby care tips."

@1804_slatt reacted:

"Davido na hustler, Plus him papa. Make stop those anyhow thinking say because na rich man pikin. And so what ."

@official___everythingdebby wrote:

"Even though his Dad had money yet he was working hard work people like KiddWaya cannot relate ."

@chef_ivyjones1 shared:

"Very hard working."

@wesley_george_official said:

"Him hardwork don finally pay off. I tap biko."

@iamkingdinero1 stated:

"Like never seen someone with a silver spoon hustle this hard."

@silasstringz said:

"But wait o, when last we watch MTN advert?"

Davido video calls daughter, Hailey

Legit.ng had reported that Davido has shown how much he loves his daughter Hailey with what he was seen doing.

In the clip, the singer had a video call to check up on her because she was not feeling fine.

He told her that her mother mentioned she was sick, and he asked after her welfare. Fans were excited to see the relationship Davido has with his daughter, despite not being married to her mother.

