Armed men raid Ondo state, abducting nine-year-old Oluwatobi and causing widespread panic among residents

Ondo Police launch coordinated rescue operation and intensify manhunt for the kidnappers involved in the attack

Authorities collaborate with local vigilantes to gather evidence and ensure the safe return of the abducted child

Ondo state - Armed men suspected to be bandits have attacked Igbosi area of Idogun in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state, destroying two houses and abducting a nine-year-old boy during a late-night raid that threw the community into panic.

The attackers were said to have stormed the area around 1am on Friday, firing shots into the air to disperse residents before breaking into homes and causing extensive damage.

Again, Bandits Attack Ondo, Kidnap Pastor’s 9-Year-Old Son, Destroy Houses

Source: Twitter

The victim, identified as Oluwatobi, the son of Pastor Isaac Olaosebikan, was reportedly taken away while residents fled for safety.

A resident said the sound of gunfire forced many families to abandon their homes and run into nearby communities for refuge.

Police launch rescue operation

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said security operatives had begun a coordinated rescue mission.

“The Ondo State Police Command has commenced an intensive manhunt for suspected kidnappers who abducted a nine-year-old boy during a violent attack,” he said.

He added that tactical teams, alongside the Amotekun Corps, had been deployed to comb surrounding forests and possible escape routes in search of the victim.

Authorities intensify manhunt for suspects

Jimoh said preliminary investigations had begun, while evidence from the scene was being gathered to aid the search for the attackers.

He noted that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Felix Ohagwu, had ordered all security units to intensify efforts to rescue the child unhurt and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Security agencies say collaboration with local vigilantes is ongoing as the search continues.

Source: Legit.ng