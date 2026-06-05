Breaking: Again, Bandits Attack Ondo, Kidnap Pastor’s 9-Year-Old Son, Destroy Houses
- Armed men raid Ondo state, abducting nine-year-old Oluwatobi and causing widespread panic among residents
- Ondo Police launch coordinated rescue operation and intensify manhunt for the kidnappers involved in the attack
- Authorities collaborate with local vigilantes to gather evidence and ensure the safe return of the abducted child
Ondo state - Armed men suspected to be bandits have attacked Igbosi area of Idogun in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state, destroying two houses and abducting a nine-year-old boy during a late-night raid that threw the community into panic.
The attackers were said to have stormed the area around 1am on Friday, firing shots into the air to disperse residents before breaking into homes and causing extensive damage.
The victim, identified as Oluwatobi, the son of Pastor Isaac Olaosebikan, was reportedly taken away while residents fled for safety.
A resident said the sound of gunfire forced many families to abandon their homes and run into nearby communities for refuge.
Police launch rescue operation
Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said security operatives had begun a coordinated rescue mission.
“The Ondo State Police Command has commenced an intensive manhunt for suspected kidnappers who abducted a nine-year-old boy during a violent attack,” he said.
He added that tactical teams, alongside the Amotekun Corps, had been deployed to comb surrounding forests and possible escape routes in search of the victim.
Authorities intensify manhunt for suspects
Jimoh said preliminary investigations had begun, while evidence from the scene was being gathered to aid the search for the attackers.
He noted that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Felix Ohagwu, had ordered all security units to intensify efforts to rescue the child unhurt and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Security agencies say collaboration with local vigilantes is ongoing as the search continues.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944