Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest trended online after he opened up buying an iPhone 16 for himself, his wife, and children

The night entrepreneur, in a recent Instagram post, emphasised on his desire to spoil his family

However, Chiefpriest's comment was met with mixed reactions after he opened up on how he intends to get the gitfs

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has opened up on plans to gift his wife and children the newly launched iPhone 16.

The best friend of music artist Davido, who is preparing to establish his son's restaurant, took to Instagram to ask for support from Nigerians, revealing his desire to give his wife and boys four iPhone 16s.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared plans to buy iPhone 16 for family. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

However, the chief priest, known for his tagline "money na water," noted that it was showtime.

In his caption, Chiefpriest wrote:

"Day 1 @_deangels Lagos🇳🇬 Big Ballers Let's Play⚽️ Abeg I Dey Find This iPhone 16 If You Get Am Hit Me Up. I Want Four Pieces For Me, Wifey & My Boys. @martellnigeria It's Almost Showtime @drscent.nigeria."

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

happynachaser:

"POWER🏆🌍POWER🌍🏆POWER."

uchennannanna:

"A big congratulations Eze Mmuo and Lolo Eze Mmuo."

adakarl1:

"Big things only! Congrats to her Majesty."

tycoon_mill:

"Make I hear say @poco_lee no mount for dis location."

konga_6:

"Poco Lee just dey one side dey reset location."

frankisaiah85:

"Na dis kind investment one person go carry bear bear like iron sponge come dey give yeye review."

governor_kings32:

"@opeyemifamakin u fit still come review the Don Julio, if it’s chilled or microwaved."

eazy_trend_originals:

"CP IPhone money wey go change my generation life as an Igbo man wey I be, na hin you wan buy a whole 4😮! Money na Red Sea."

kagawa_nation24:

"Only hotel and restaurant you people are building , why you people not building factory , hospital , school, and fill station , all those rubbish don't add any value to the society instead it will make the individual to indulge in a crime in order to level up."

Chiefpriest flaunts new car with tech features

Cubana Chiefpriest earlier showed off an expensive new car gift he received on his social media page.

In a video, the celebrity barman also gave his fans and followers an inside look at the new whip.

Cubana, who acquired a Rolls Royce, bragged in a caption that driving brand-new cars was a lifestyle for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng