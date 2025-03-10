Obi Cubana has marked his wife's birthday in a grand way and video from the ceremony surfaced online

In the clip, the businessman, and his wife were having a great time while guests were busy with eating

The amount Obi Cubana allegedly gave his wife as birthday gift trended and fans couldn't keep calm about it

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Tochuukwu Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana has staged a lavish birthday for his wife, Ebele.

Obi Cubana, who was dragged by Verydarkman months ago, spared no cost to celebrate his better half and the video surfaced online.

It was alleged that Obi Cubana gave his wife, N50 million as birthday gift while his friends also gave her another N50 million.

Video from the flamboyant ceremony surfaced online after food blogger Charlie attended the birthday bash.

Food, drinks were surplus during the ceremony

In the recording, there were a lot of food vendors at the birthday celebration, and all guests had more than enough to eat and drink.

Some people were seen devouring a whole chicken which was used to make barbecue.

The mansion where the businessman and his family lived was also displayed, as fans marvelled at the bigness of the house.

Assorted foods, meat from different animals and birds, assorted drinks and lot more were seen at the celebration.

Obi Cubana's wife dances

The celebrant took pictures with her cake and was dancing in front of a big monkey.

She and her husband were also seen dancing romantically at the birthday party.

Recall that Obi Cubana is also preparing for his 50th birthday, and friends have been giving items ahead of the day.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's wife's birthday

Nigerians shared their view about the celebration staged by Obi Cubana. Here are some of the comments below:

@mcchokurdeygeneral stated:

"Money na ocean, poor people no suppose dey among living things."

@jesse_offixial5 commented:

"I save the date, her next year birthday I will be there."

@abujafoodiee said:

"Yessoo! We go follow for moi."

@abuja_influencer reacted:

"How much is money again."

@anichows wrote:

"You had so much fun. Small 1m fit reach this side oo."

@g_infinityyy said:

"Just give the fruits close the proteins and I’m good."

@i.r.i.p.i.a reacted:

"God my man and I will never be poor."

@ankaralola stated:

"Charlie why didn’t you sneak me in?I would’ve made record for most meat eaten."

@__enare said:

"Am following you next time Charlie, Money na trully watwer, I tell you."

Cubana Chiefpriest make promise to wife

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had made a lifelong commitment to his beloved wife on her birthday amid his saga with Hellen Ati.

The businessman gushed over her and assured her not to worry because he would always be there for her. He shared lovely pictures of his wife and how far they had come as a couple.

Fans were impressed by the gesture that they congratulated the couple in the comment section.

