Pastor Adeboye broke his silence on Nigeria’s insecurity and kidnappings after massive call-outs online

This came after Adeboye’s church, RCCG, defended Adeboye against claims of silence on national issues

The cleric shared a new video online urging swift action from government and security chiefs

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has spoken out on Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and the wave of kidnappings in the nation.

His remarks after RCCG rejected claims that the cleric deliberately avoids speaking on national issues.

Pastor Adeboye’s rare message on insecurity stirs debate online. Credit: @pastoradeboyeofficial, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The church emphasised that Adeboye has consistently addressed matters of insecurity, corruption, economic hardship, elections, and governance.

In a recent post shared on his social media accounts, Adeboye explained the limits of his role in national affairs.

“You can only advise the commander in chief. You can't command him. Because if you command the commander in chief, then you become the commander of the commander in chief. That doesn't make sense. But I've tried. And God is my witness,” he said.

Adeboye urged the government to act decisively, suggesting that security chiefs should be given a strict timeline: “Move fast. Get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign.”

He recalled how a former president once issued a similar ultimatum to service chiefs, but the directive was not fully enforced.

Reflecting on that episode, Adeboye recounted visiting the late president after the deadline passed without results.

“When three months passed, and the work wasn’t done, why didn’t you proceed with your threat? I won’t tell you the details, but one thing came out of that meeting which leads me to my next advice,” he noted.

He then stressed that any new directive must go beyond tackling insurgents to also target their backers.

“When giving orders to the service chiefs this time around, we should make it clear to them that they are not only to eliminate the terrorists, they should eliminate their sponsors — no matter how influential they may be,” Adeboye declared.

Speaking directly to his congregation, he added: “I’m talking to you as my children. If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say quietly to our government, move fast.”

Watch him speak below:

How Nigerians reacted to Pastor Adeboye's message to presidency

Adeboye’s comments reignited debate on the role of religious leaders in politics.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ethelify said:

"Those of us who are your children know you've been speaking up. Don't mind those online nitwits on Social media."

surest_ziggy said:

"Lead another protest sir."

oluwafemco_rst said:

"Thank u daddy now u are talking and please keep talking don’t let this Nigerian politicians stain ur white sir …the abuse and the hate is too much on RCCG 🥺🥺."

donti689 said:

"lol this man naa real smart man 90days how many days do we have left in this year we have not Les Dan 200days so we should just calm to almost next election see talk smart move 😂😂😂 it’s okay sir."

deksyn said:

"But you led a protest during the Jonathan regime, why can't you do the same now when it is even worse 😢."

jaybeea9___ said:

"Laughable but you took to the streets in 2014 during GEJ’s tenure as President. God knows all and he will definitely repay you lots when the time comes!"

Pastor Adeboye opens up on efforts against insecurity in Nigeria. Credit: @apastordeboyeofficial

Source: Facebook

Spyro calls out Adeboye, others

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Spyro openly criticised prominent spiritual leaders, including Adeboye, for keeping quiet while insecurity and hardship continue to worsen across the country.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on May 26, the artist expressed frustration that churches and mosques are still conducting regular sermons and services without addressing the alarming state of the nation.

He said the silence of religious leaders while citizens face violence, fear, and economic stress is deeply troubling.

Source: Legit.ng