Regina Daniels has shown that she was enjoying her stay in Ghana with some posts she made on social media

The actress and her husband had gone for the inauguration ceremony of president John Mahama in Ghana

She shared how proud she was of the country, her post sparked reactions among fans in the comment section

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has captured her stay during the inauguration of Ghana President, John Mahama in a post on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the moviemaker and her politician husband were in Ghana to attend John Mahama's inauguration in Ghana.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' post. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In her post, she disclosed that it was a proud moment in Ghana for the country and her, as she rejoiced with them.

According to her, the occasion was a reminder of the strength of democracy in Africa.

Regina Daniels wished the president of the country a successful tenure.

Regina Daniels snaps with President

In the post, she was seen with her husband as they took pictures with President John Mahama.

At some points, she was seen listening to the president as he was speaking to her husband and other dignitaries, who were present for the occasion.

The thespian, who marked her wedding anniversary weeks ago, was so attentive as she was listening to what the president was telling her.

The mother of two wore a revealing white gown to the inauguration ceremony.

See the post here:

What fans said about Regina Daniels' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@ozsolar_247:

"Congratulations to him my Angel how are you doing u are blessed."

@daavidzii1:

"Our Supreme Leader. The best to ever do it. Ghana is about to be Great. On God."

@ismailknk7:

"May 2025 bring goodness and happiness to your country and your family."

@joshuachimaliro:

"Whosoever says money isn't everything, the hasn't ever experienced poverty.. there's nothing that is more powerful and stronger than money on earth. Money can buy anything that exists."

@val_loveday:

"Beautiful and clean Reginawith a touch of wife material vibes."

@col.sonia:

"Blessed are you among women."

@julietben_001:

"Gina na only wise for this country regina.daniels."

@ellenasantekorkor:

"Thanks for coming and we love you."

@bel.lawilliams7:

"We look forward to stronger bond with nigeria. God bless you too."

@empress_natural_hair_stimulant:

"Seeing you and your husband with my president I’m so proud of you girl. Keep the energy moving your thing."

Regina Daniels' husband serves family

Legit.ng had reported that the actress and her family recently took time off work to relax and bond together.

In a post shared by Daniels and her husband, their family went for an outdoor lunch. In one of the clips, the politician was the one serving Regina Daniels and the rest of the family when it was time to eat.

His action sparked a series of reactions among fans in the comment section of the post as they shared their take about it.

Source: Legit.ng