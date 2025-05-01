Davido made his wife Chioma feel special on her birthday as he bought her a Mercedez Benz G63 AMG

Davido made his wife Chioma feel special on her birthday as he bought her a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG for her 30th birthday in style.

The father of five, who never fails to surprise fans with the way he loves and treats his wife, Chioma Avril Adeleke, outdid himself again.

Davido gifts Chioma a Benz on her 30th birthday. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

After throwing her a lavish dinner, Davido took things up a notch by presenting her with a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG. All were gathered outside, as the dealer explained how Davido made it happen in 48 hours.

The car was unveiled, and Chioma walked up to it with so much style; she didn’t lose her composure in wild excitement, like most would. This still remains a wonder to many who have concluded that she was used to money.

Recall that this was also the case after Davido surprised Chi with Birkin bags on Valentine’s Day, and many dragged the beautiful woman for not expressing enough excitement.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Chioma's new Benz

Read some reactions below:

@shoes_by_demokraft said:

"Happpy Davido found true love and he’s the only one happily married amongst the big 3, hopefully one day God will do it for both Wizkid and Burna Boy."

@soso_fashioncove said:

"You deserve everything good and luxury my love."

@oneandonlyasaonwa said:

"Oga no dey use this babe play o. Chai."

@tegatech said:

"Never compare those 2 kids to David plz , david is a real man not toy boys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Davido's fan celebrate the couple as she spoils her on her birthday. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

@sex_addict198 said:

"Nah only ruche men de help rich men, u see poor men ehn , life go really show us shege 😂😂, we never see anything 😂."

@Chiks said"

"New car and she still maintained steeze. When you're used to money."

@favour_blessed_1st said:

"Assurance part 2. 👏👏👏. 001 thank you o. Chi, well deserved ❤️❤️."

@nwabufoada said:

"No be cho cho cho oo, Evidence full ground😂😂. 001 for a reason."

@dufie_m said

"Awwww this is so beautiful to watch. Muaaah."

@mercy_moore94 said:

"Na our mama be this o, we no get another one na our mama be this oh ehh 😂😂."

@lima_luxuries said:

"If you see my baby you go shut up ooo 😩😩 Na be this 🥵my idolo is an international man ❤️❤️."

Davido lavishly celebrates wife Chioma's birthday

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Davido trended online alongside his wife, Chioma, as he lovingly celebrated her birthday.

Videos captured the moment the Afrobeats star spoke glowingly about his woman and compared her to his late mother, Veronica Adeleke.

The celebrity chef also melted the hearts of fans with a clip of how she made her birthday wishes, triggering reactions online.

