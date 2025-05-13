The behind-the-scenes video from Chioma Adeleke's 30th birthday shoot has surfaced on social media

Legit.ng reports that Chioma turned 30 on April 30, 2025, and it was a glamorous event, organised by her husband, Davido

The official birthday photo of the day circulated on social media, but fans had much to say about the BTS clip

Lovers of Davido and Chioma were pleased to see more videos from the singer’s wife’s 30th birthday celebration.

Chioma had celebrated her 30th birthday on April 30, and the internet could not get enough of it. She was also gifted a G-Wagon by her husband, which was the highlight of the night.

Fans share reactions as Chioma's BTS shoot surfaces online. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

While the celebrations may be over, the BTS clip of Chioma Avril Rowland’s birthday shoot, where she rocked a black dress, has surfaced.

In the clip, her new physique was quite obvious, prompting one of her fans to make a comment about her weight loss.

According to the comment, Chioma does not look as shrunk as many who are losing weight now. Another comment noted that she looked good and healthy, unlike others who have also gone through the weight loss journey.

Watch the post below:

Davido’s Chioma steps out with singer's cousin

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Chioma, the wife of singer Davido, was potted stepping out to a club accompanied by one of his cousins.

In the clip, she wore a Skims outfit that accentuated her figure as she exchanged greetings with people at the venue.

Fans were captivated by her stunning appearance and went on to share their thoughts on her beauty routine.

How fans reacted to Chioma BTS clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ada_obiluv said:

"She looks so good, her own kind of losing weight didn't make her look shrink or make her have old face❤️😍."

@ohghey said:

"She looks so good and healthy."

@uka.ugwu.16 said:

"Thank God for the gift of life you have given to chioma David the kids May your name alone be glorified in their lives hallelujah Amen 🙏🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@mary_mary05g said:

"Chioma is davido's peace of mind,if you wake up in the morning see this kind woman by your side,you go just smile say God I thank you ooo😂😂😂❤️."

Fans share reactions as Chioma's BTS shoot surfaces online. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

@prettypettybett said:

"Chi used to like ‘lower body’ by her husband ft Chris brown…will go well with one of these edits😍😍😍❤️."

@sochidivine said:

"If you see my baby you go shut up. Chioma Na Queen mother. Handler I go buy you Wizkid as teddy bear."

@miimii___o said:

"Oh my I love this song mix so perfect for the video 😍."

Davido's Chioma shows off curvy waist

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido's wife Chioma looked beautiful in a new post that made the rounds all over social media.

The celebrity wife rocked a black mini-dress that accentuated her curves and clung fully to her body.

Chioma's picture soon spread like wildfire across social media, thrilling fans of the couple who could not get enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng