Atiku aide urges DSS to invite Sunday Igboho over claims of politicians sponsoring kidnappers behind Oyo school abductions

Calls for investigation into alleged political links to insecurity amid rising school kidnapping cases in Nigeria

Igboho claims he knows sponsors of kidnappers as pressure mounts on security agencies to act swiftly

FCT, Abuja - Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to invite Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, to provide details on individuals allegedly sponsoring kidnappers behind the Oyo state school abduction.

Ibe made the call in a post on X, insisting that any credible intelligence that could help rescue abducted students and teachers should be fully explored by security authorities.

Atiku Tells DSS Who To Summon and Question Over Oyo School Abduction

Source: Getty Images

Reaction to Igboho’s claims

His comments follow claims by Igboho during a meeting with members of the National Association of Nigerian Students, where he alleged that certain politicians were backing kidnapping operations in parts of the South-West.

Reacting, Ibe said security agencies must act swiftly if such information exists.

“Since Sunday Ighoho claims to know those behind the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, I think that the State Security Service and other security agencies knew to invite him to release those names to them,” he stated.

He added:

“Every option should be on the table to fast-track the safe release of the school children and teachers.”

Wider insecurity concerns raised

Ibe also referenced other recent abductions, including reported cases in Borno State, questioning what he described as uneven government response to insecurity across regions.

He asked:

“Why is Tinubu and his government mute over the Borno abduction? Are those school children not Nigerians?”

The exchange has intensified public debate on rising insecurity and school kidnappings, with calls for stronger intelligence action and investigation into alleged political links to criminal networks.

Oyo school abduction: Obi speaks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for the release of the schoolchildren and teachers who were kidnapped in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Wednesday, June 3, Obi decried the state of insecurity in the country, while painting the images of the abductees in a viral video and begging for their release for the sake of humanity. He described the situation as "painful."

Source: Legit.ng