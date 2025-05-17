Nigerian international singer Davido has left many in their emotions following his activeness in music manager Asa Asika’s wedding

Legit.ng reported that Asa Asika and his heartthrob will be traditionally tying the knot on Saturday, May 17

In the videos that made the rounds online, Davido was seen dutifully carrying out his groomsman duties as he also prayed for the groom

Nigerian music icon David Adeleke aka Davido has touched the hearts of many with a video showing him fulfilling his groomsmen duties for his manager, Asa Asika.

Legit.ng reports that in September 2024, Asa Asika had proposed to his heartthrob. The couple-to-be flounced in their black attire as they celebrated with family and friends, including his boss, Davido, and the 30BG crew.

Davido performs groomsman duties for manager Asa Asika. Credit: @davido

Taking to Instagram, Davido said that he was the first to see the ring and expressed his enthusiasm for their wedding.

The couple, who shared their pre-wedding images a day ago, is currently celebrating their traditional wedding in Lagos. In a viral video, Davido was recorded doing his groomsmen duties for Asa.

The 5IVE crooner placed his hands on Asa and blessed him ahead of his beautiful union.

Watch videos below:

Fans anticipate Chioma’s presence at the event

Excitement is building among fans, many of whom are thrilled that Asa Asika and his partner are finally making it official. They flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and well wishes, hoping for a successful ceremony.

However, a few fans couldn’t help but wonder whether Chioma, Davido’s wife, would be attending the event.

Netizens react to Davido and Asa Asika’s moments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

____queennbetty said:

"David is a very supportive man❤️ always there for everyone! Such a humble sould."

berryblaast_01 said:

"Everytime pesin go de look camera,focus on who u de greet,too fake,thank God i be FC."

prestigebeautycare said:

"OBO for a reason. He always show up for his own. A king and plenty. A rock solid support system."

fancycart_ng said:

"Na to buy Davido capsule dey take em one morning one night🥰🥰🥰🤩🤩🤩. Man is a joy giver, very supportive, cheerful and lively."

portable_alaga1 wrote:

"Did you say you don't like Davido.. it's okay sha but me i can't relate because practically if you are as rich as he is you cannot even do all these he is doing abeg."

chi_n.a.g.o.r.o.m said:

"Una no like davido??? Make una go stay under bridge oh 😂😂😂😂."

officialhenrypage said:

"It doesn't cost a thing to be humble and supportive. Nice one Obo."

komzycool_official wrote:

"Coded manager with zero drama 🎭 billionaires."

oluwayemisirashidat said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️😂Davido is so angelic,supportive&humble to a fault."

missdemeaner25_ said:

"Davido a great guy. If only he knew how much shiit this one be spewing about him. Smh."

iamtherealallegedly said:

"Godbless their union our 30bg manager❤️❤️❤️❤️."

lezdazfood said:

"Davido is too much of human... You can't hate this sweet soul 💞."

Davido's manager Asa Asika to wed lover traditionally. Credit: @davido

Moses Bliss shares pre-wedding pictures

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moses Bliss and his fiancée Marie Wiseborn -- who is now his wife -- also unveiled their pre-wedding pictures, which left many in admiration.

In the new pre-wedding pictures, the two lovebirds were seen wearing matching coffee-brown outfits. Fans were excited to share the good news with the singer as they gushed over their pictures.

The pair have since tied the knot and welcomed a baby together.

