Popular Nigerian content creator Mark Angel has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony attended by family and friends

The event came months after his ex-wife, Mandy, publicly accused the entertainer of emotional manipulation and body shaming

Fans reacted differently, with many sending congratulatory messages while others reflected on the controversy that surrounded his previous marriage

Nigerian comedian and content creator Mark Angel has tied the knot once more, just months after his former wife publicly accused him of emotional manipulation and body shaming.

Videos from the wedding have flooded social media, showing the entertainer with his new bride in the presence of family and friends.

Mark Angel gets married again as videos from his wedding emerge online. Photo: markangelcomedy/pecybae

Source: Instagram

The marriage has become a trending topic online, with fans sending congratulatory messages and celebrating what many see as a fresh chapter in his personal life.

Earlier this year, Mark Angel admitted that he had made mistakes in his past relationship. In an interview, he explained that if he were his daughter, he would not marry a man like himself.

His statement came after his ex-wife Mandy revealed details of their troubled marriage, alleging that she endured emotional struggles and body shaming during their time together.

Her revelations sparked heated debates across Nigerian social media and placed Mark Angel under heavy public scrutiny at the time.

Despite the controversy surrounding his personal life, the YouTuber’s career has remained strong.

His “Mark Angel Comedy” skits, which famously feature child star Emmanuella, continue to attract millions of subscribers, keeping him among Africa’s most influential digital entertainers.

As clips of the wedding continue to circulate online, admirers have joined in celebrating the milestone, while critics have questioned his new move.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mark Angel's wedding video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users expressed mixed feelings regarding the comedian's decision to remarry after his past marital crisis.

@p_hrank:

“I was at the traditional wedding, it was nice.”

@coachsparkovadje:

“Happy Married Life❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@manuel_11.59:

“The more you think your man is bad, the more other women wants him more than you do!!!”

@tenovertenautos:

“Na him talk say e no go marry a man like himself. That’s his own decision. The wife today don make her own decision too. Let them live peacefully with it. 👏👏”

@jenpat_official:

“Men are the price , nobody should tell me otherwise because how else can one explain this .”

@kelechicasmir:

“So after everything his ex said someone still married him, women.. life is all about choice Congratulations to him.”

@_cherii_coco:

“No matter how bad the man is…. There will always be a woman who think she can change him 🥹”

Mark Angel remarries as reactions trail his fresh start after a turbulent period. Photo: markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

Mark Angel ranks among Africa's top YouTube earners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mark Angel secured the third position in Africa's YouTube earnings chart with an estimated lifetime revenue of $4.18 million.

The ranking, which used data from CashNetUSA and SocialBlade, showed that the channel became the first African comedy platform to cross one million subscribers after its launch in 2013.

The famous platform built a massive global fan base through short, relatable skits featuring talented child stars like Emmanuella Samuel and Success Madubuike.

Source: Legit.ng