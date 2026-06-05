The APC has announced Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna and Senate President Godswill Akpabio as chairman and co-chairman of its campaign council for the Ekiti State governorship election

According to the APC, the council, which has all its governors and several party bigwigs as members, will be inaugurated on Wednesday, June 10

INEC had earlier announced that the Ekiti governorship elections will be conducted along with bye-elections in six states on Saturday, June 20

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the appointment of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna as the chairman of its national campaign council for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election.

This was disclosed in an updated list shared by the party on its social media page on Thursday, June 4, adding that the campaign council will be co-chaired by Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate.

APC announces Governor Uba Sani and Godswill Akpabio as chairman and co-chairman of its Ekiti State Governorship Election Campaign Council Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Recall that the Ekiti State governorship election is one of the off-cycle polls in Nigeria. According to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the exercise is scheduled for Saturday, June 20. INEC had also explained that by-elections will be held in six states along with the Ekiti state governorship elections.

INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, noted that the bye-elections will cover vacancies for senatorial seats in Enugu, Nasarawa, Rivers and Ondo states. Others will be a seat for the House of Assembly in Kebbi State and a House of Representatives seat in Kano State.

The INEC chairman then described the new national commissioner as a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience within the military service and the operation of elections.

In the updated list, all the APC governors, recently elected governorship candidates in its just concluded primaries, federal lawmakers and several party bigwigs are members of the campaign council. They are scheduled to be inaugurated at the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, June 10.

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the campaign list of the APC in the Ekiti governorship election. Below are some of their comments:

Safiya Stephanie Musa made a case for former APC women leader:

"I respectfully wish to note that Haj. Salamatu Baiwa-Eluma is a former elected National Women Leader of APC. Given her experience, pedigree, and years of dedicated service, it may be worthwhile to consider a more prominent leadership role for her within this structure. Thank you!"

ID-AMOS challenges APC on insecurity in the country:

"Dear APC, When a child is kidnapped, every parent in Nigeria feels a little less secure. No region is immune. No family is untouchable. Security is not a luxury. It is the foundation upon which every other aspect of national development rests. Without safety, everything else becomes secondary. Terrorists and kidnappers are not merely attacking individuals. They are attacking the confidence of citizens in the Nigerian state."

Sadiq Abubakar commended the APC government:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is celebrated for his resilience and visionary leadership. His dedication to empowering youth and fostering unity makes him a symbol of hope for millions. Truly, his legacy of service and innovation will echo through generations."

Siso Chukwuemeka criticised the list:

"Shame. 150 people in a National Campaign Council."

You can read the full list on X here:

Source: Legit.ng