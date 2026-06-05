Portugal stars Ruben Dias and Jose Sá have described the Nigeria clash as a crucial World Cup preparation match

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi believes Nigeria will improve after learning lessons from the draw against Poland

Defender Emmanuel Fernandez has vowed that Nigeria will head into the Portugal game determined to secure victory

The countdown to Nigeria's international friendly against Portugal has intensified, with players from both camps underlining the importance of the encounter ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match, scheduled for next Wednesday, June 10, at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, will bring together two talented sides eager to build momentum.

The Super Eagles will continue their rebuild under Eric Chelle when they take on Portugal in an international friendly on Wednesday, June 10. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

While Portugal view the fixture as a key part of their World Cup preparations, the Super Eagles are equally determined to make a statement against one of Europe's strongest teams.

With confidence growing in both camps, the stage is set for an intriguing showdown.

Dias and Jose Sa send Nigeria a warning

Portugal goalkeeper Jose Sá and Manchester City defender Ruben Dias have both made it clear that their team is taking the clash against Nigeria seriously.

Portugal will face Chile before taking on the Super Eagles as they prepare for the World Cup, where they have been drawn alongside DR Congo, Colombia, and Uzbekistan.

Speaking about the upcoming fixtures, Sá highlighted their importance in helping Portugal sharpen their tactical approach and build rhythm before the tournament.

"These will be two very important games against Chile and Nigeria to prepare for the World Cup. We are focused on giving our best and preparing well for the first game in the competition," Sá told A Bola.

Dias echoed that view and pointed to the unpredictable nature of international football.

Portugal defender Ruben Dias claims the friendly game against the Super Eagles is very important ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The experienced defender, preparing for his third World Cup appearance, insisted there are no easy opponents at the highest level and believes the friendlies will play a major role in Portugal's preparations.

"Yes, they will be extremely important. This is my third World Cup and I have already experienced firsthand, in various and different circumstances, the difficulty of playing against anyone in the World Cup," Dias said.

The comments underline the respect Portugal have for the Super Eagles despite entering the game as favourites.

Ndidi backs Nigeria to improve

Nigeria head into the fixture after an entertaining 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw.

The Super Eagles twice took the lead but were ultimately denied victory by a late equaliser.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi believes the performance contained plenty of positives and expects the team to be stronger against Portugal.

According to The Guardian, the Besiktas midfielder admitted Nigeria controlled large portions of the match before becoming more defensive in the second half.

"We dominated the game. The first half was an amazing game, and the second half we tried to sit back a bit, to defend a bit and then press. Entirely, it was a good game," Ndidi said.

The Super Eagles captain also reiterated Nigeria's desire to compete for victory in every match regardless of the opposition.

Fernandez promises strong response

Defender Emmanuel Fernandez has also challenged the Super Eagles to learn from the mistakes that cost them against Poland.

The Rangers centre-back delivered a solid first-half display against Robert Lewandowski before being replaced at the break.

Although disappointed by the goals conceded, Fernandez was encouraged by the team's overall performance and attacking play.

"I think we’ve done well. In moments, we conceded, so, it’s not something we want to happen," he said.

"But as a team, we did well as a collective to create enough chances to win the game."

Looking ahead to Portugal, the defender insisted the squad is fully focused on producing a stronger display.

"Oh, 100%, I think everyone’s fit and ready to take on Portugal next week.

"We’re going with the same fight we showed against Poland, we’re going there for a win," Fernandez was quoted by Afrik-Foot.

With Portugal treating the fixture as a vital World Cup rehearsal and Nigeria eager to continue Eric Chelle's impressive progress, next week's encounter promises to be a fiercely contested battle between two ambitious teams.

Super Eagles receive boost ahead of Portugal clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles have received a significant boost ahead of their international friendly against Portugal, with Alex Iwobi and Christian Akpan linking up with the squad in Lisbon.

With more players expected to join the camp in the coming days, the Super Eagles are gradually approaching full strength ahead of the encounter in Leiria.

Source: Legit.ng