Meet Mark Consuelos' parents Saul and Camilla Consuelos

Actor Mark Consuelos’ parents are Saul and Camilla Consuelos. His father, Saul, is of Mexican heritage and a retired U.S. Navy serviceman, while his mother, Camilla, is reportedly of Italian descent. The couple has raised three children, with Mark being the youngest.

Saul and Camilla Consuelos with their daughter, Adriana, in different photos. Photo: @aconsuelos on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Mark Consuelos’ parents are still alive and have been married for several decades.

They have three children : actor Mark Consuelos, attorney Adriana Consuelos, and a son who reportedly serves as a doctor in the U.S. military.

: actor Mark Consuelos, attorney Adriana Consuelos, and a son who reportedly serves as a doctor in the U.S. military. Their father, Saul Consuelos, served as a United States Navy officer before retiring.

before retiring. Saul and Camilla now lead a quiet, private life in North Carolina, United States, close to their daughter’s home.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Andrew Consuelos Gender Male Date of birth 30 March 1971 Age 55 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Zaragoza, Spain Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Camilla Consuelos Father Saul Consuelos Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Kelly Ripa Children 3 School Bloomingdale High School, Florida College University of South Florida, University of Notre Dame Profession Actor, producer, TV host Instagram @instasuelos

Who are Mark Consuelos’ parents?

The Hollywood actor was born to Saul and Camilla Consuelos. His father, Saul, is of Mexican heritage and was reportedly born on 19 October 1938, making him 87 years old as of March 2026.

His mother, Camilla, is believed to be of Italian origin and was born in 1940, making her 86 years old as of 2026.

Camilla and Saul Consuelos in Italy. Photo: @aconsuelos on Instagram (modified by author)

The couple has been married for several decades and previously lived in Italy, Lebanon, and Spain before eventually settling in the United States. Together, they have three children, two sons and a daughter, with Mark Consuelos being the youngest of the three.

Mark Consuelos’ family places a strong value on education. Although he ultimately pursued a career outside the academic path he had studied for, his parents supported his decision from the beginning. In an interview with ConnectComm, he reflected on their encouragement:

For me to tell them that I’m not going to use my degree but go into this crazy field that nobody in my family was in or knew anything about, other than going to the movies, they were so supportive. They’re like, go for it.

What did Mark Consuelos' father do for a living?

Saul and Camilla Consuelos enjoy a moment with their children. Photo: @aconsuelos on Instagram (modified by author)

Mark Consuelos’ father, Saul, served in the U.S. Navy before retiring. On 11 November 2025, during an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the hosts, Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa, marked Veterans Day by acknowledging the military service of their fathers. Mark’s father served in the U.S. Navy, while Kelly Ripa’s father served in the U.S. Army.

During the episode, Kelly Ripa also revealed that her husband once considered joining the U.S. military and even participated in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). She added that the Consuelos family has strong military ties. As reported by TV Insider, the actress and talk show host joked:

When you tell your dad the time, you tell him always in military time, which, to me, is fascinating because that is a math I can’t do. I really can’t. You’ve explained military time to me to the point where it’s embarrassing, and it still doesn’t make sense.

Are Mark Consuelos’ parents still alive?

Saul and Camilla Consuelos with their children attend a family event. Photo: @aconsuelos on Instagram (modified by author)

The Great Raid actor’s parents, Saul and Camilla Consuelos, are reportedly still alive as of March 2026. They largely keep a low public profile and live a quiet, private life in North Carolina, United States.

Although they rarely make public appearances, their children occasionally share photos of them on social media, especially while celebrating their birthdays. Both Saul and Camilla are currently in their late 80s.

How many siblings does Mark Consuelos have?

Saul and Camilla Consuelos pose for a photo alongside their children. Photo: @aconsuelos on Instagram (modified by author)

The actor is the youngest of the three children born to Saul and Camilla Consuelos. His eldest sibling, a brother, reportedly followed in their father’s footsteps and serves in the U.S. military as a doctor. Mark Consuelos’ sister, Adriana Consuelos, works as an attorney.

FAQs

Where are Mark Consuelos' parents from? His father is of Mexican heritage, while his mother is reportedly of Italian origin. Where do Mark Consuelos' parents live? The couple reportedly live a quiet, private life in North Carolina, United States. Is Mark Consuelos' mom Italian? She is Italian by heritage and was born in Italy before later living in other countries and eventually settling in the United States. Are Mark Consuelos’ parents still married? They are still together and have been married for several decades. How many children does Saul Consuelos have? He shares three children, a daughter and two sons, with his long-time wife, Camilla. What was Saul Consuelos' job? Mark Consuelos’ father served in the United States Navy before retiring. Is Mark Consuelos' brother a doctor? His older brother reportedly works as a doctor in the U.S. military. Who is Mark Consuelos' sister? His elder sister is Adriana Consuelos, an attorney, writer, and ballerina. Do Saul and Camilla Consuelos have grandchildren? Through their son Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa, they have three grandchildren: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos.

Mark Consuelos’ parents may not be celebrities themselves, but they have played a crucial role in shaping the life and success of their children. Through their dedication to family, culture, and education, they built a strong foundation that guided their children toward successful careers. The couple currently lives a quiet life in North Carolina.

