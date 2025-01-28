Cubana Chiefpriest has specially celebrated his wife on her birthday with lovey picture collage and a promise

In the post, he said that she has no worries as he will always be there for her, he described her as his everything

Fans were moved by the praises showered on the woman amid his alleged baby mama drama as they reacted in the comment section

Businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has marked his wife's birthday in a unique way on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the celebrity bar man had bought a new car for his wife amid the alleged baby mama saga rocking his life.

Cubana Chiefpriest tells wife his plan. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In a post online, he called her his everything. He also disclosed that he got her for life and will be her John Okafor till death.

Sharing lovely pictures of the two of them in loved-up position, he made a collage with them and added other pictures his wife took for her birthday.

Cubana Chiefpriest's wife prays on her birthday

The celebrant also made a post to pray to God on her birthday,

According to her, she was grateful for the gift of life, love and faithfulness.

She prayed for God's guidance, protection, and power to fulfil his purpose in her life.

The mother of three used some bible passages to pray for herself as she claimed the promises of God in the passages that she quoted in her post.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest has had a running battle with a lady, who claimed to have a son for him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Here are some of the comments about the post made by the businessman:

@kuny_rose:

"Happy Birthday my beautiful sister, you are a hardworking, kind, prayerful and wonderful woman, to know you is to know love, may this new chapter of your life birth multiply blessings beyond your imagination.. God bless and keep."

@iam_victoruche:

"Happy birthday my madam more grace and happiness and more blessings amen."

@miss_big_nigeria:

"Happy birthday Oga Wife God bless you."

@barbby_b:

"Happy birthday Nwunye Odogwu, more blessings Ma."

@waleed_the_creator:

"Forever is the goal age with grace."

@olekanmachimchim:

"cubana_chiefpriest CP thank you for putting an end to baby Mama business. And thank you for loving this woman that stood by you regardless."

@geopatfoods:

"Happy birthday beautiful continue to wax stronger because God gat You."

@mhiz_niceness_

"Awww happiest birthday mama."

@ihemsngozi:

"Nwunye CP, many more beautiful years to celebrate in the mighty name of Jesus Amen and Amen. Enjoy yourself nwanyioma."

@homecoutureclothings:

"Happy birthday my sis, you are just amazing God bless you."

CP's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng had reported that the Kenyan lady had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by Cubana Chiefpriest.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they are set to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

