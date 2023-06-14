Obi Cubana gave his wife a ball and wedding vow renewal of her dreams, and netizens are in awe

The billionaire's wife dressed like a new bride and walked down the aisle to her husband, accompanied by her eldest son

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the flagrant display of love and a rare man like Obi Cubana

Nigerian billionaire socialite Obi Cubana left no stone unturned to give his wife, Lush Eby, the anniversary ball of her dreams.

The event looked like a fresh wedding as Lush, after four kids, dressed like a gorgeous new bride and turned heads as she walked down the aisle led by her son.

The huge castle cake at the anniversary ball, decoration, soulful music, and vow renewal exchange were some of the highlights of the amazing event.

See photos and videos from Obi Cubana's anniversary ball below:

The billionaire's wife walked down the aisle in a dreamy fit with her eldest son by her side. Obi Cubana also made his way into the hall and couldn't help but gush over his wife.

The couple also exchanged their vows and rings to usher in the rest of their lives.

The huge beautiful castle cake that got netizens talking.

Moments from Obi Cubana and wife's vow renewal ceremony.

Obi Cubana's sons looking dapper in their outfits.

Obi Cubana's wife dazzles in her gorgeous outfit without the train.

Beautiful music filled the air as Obi Cubana and his wife celebrated their love.

Netizens react to beautiful videos and photos from Obi Cubana's anniversary ball

The beautiful photos and videos from the events got netizens praying for, and gushing over Obi Cubana and his wife.

Read comments gathered below:

_invaluablemoi:

"Poor People don enter am this month.It is well. God. Its me again."

omalichawa__:

"God I must be rich and I must marry a rich man."

queenbeevaa:

"Let the singles breeevvv !Do not suffocate them !but for broke and single people two in one wahala lets just be smiling and be moving."

la_whumie:

"So beautiful I will definitely celebrate mine if it’s possible to re do court sef I don’t mind I was so angry on my court day that I literally didn’t even make up because the dress I was supposed to put on Driver failed to deliver it! I don kuku curse the man generation, he spoilt my day."

smarts_w_a_g_s:

"Signs that all men ain’t the same. Don’t go and date nonsense and come online here discouraging other girls that men are scum. No one is rushing you, shine your eyes and don’t marry blindly."

mz_fragile:

"See my marriage will be blissful and we will bag money & deals together . This is beautiful to watch . Umu Igbo Kwenu "

iam_tonyteddy:

"All men are not the same, na you gree for Animal."

oluwafunmiajayi:

"I hope yul is seeing how real men treat women."

giddy_gele:

"Wow this money good ooh everybody just they redo wedding let the poor breath "

juliberryhair_wig:

"Marriage sweet Abeg ❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations "

Obi Cubana dances to Yoruba traditional drummers as he waits for wife

Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana arrived at his 15th anniversary ball before his wife, and he had a great time while waiting for her.

In a video shared on his page, the businessman announced that his anticipated night had begun and showed off his outfit.

Rocking a white blazer and black pants like a new groom, Obi Cubana danced as traditional Yoruba drummers serenaded him.

Source: Legit.ng