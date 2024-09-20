The majority of Nigerians are not billionaires and cannot relate to what it is like to experience being from a wealthy family

Thankfully, social media has put an end to this as some of the children of top billionaires have been known to showcase their fancy lifestyles

Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian rich kids who use social media to give regular Nigerians a peek into what it is like to be from a wealthy family

Many Nigerians aspire to be stinking rich. However, only one percent can boast of knowing what it is like to be wealthy.

Thanks to social media, some Nigerian rich kids have shared their lifestyles with numerous netizens, giving them something to drool over while aspiring to live the same way one day.

In Nigeria, it is no news that rich kids get attacked by their regular counterparts who feel they have things handed to them and should not put their lifestyle in the faces of others. However, some of these billionaire kids have grown tough skins and continue to live life to the fullest in the faces of others through social media.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian rich kids who have shown regular Nigerians what it is like to live in wealth. See them below:

1. David Adeleke Davido:

It is only fitting that Davido leads this list, considering that he is arguably the most famous rich kid in Nigeria. The music star is the son of billionaire business tycoon, Adedeji Adeleke and nephew to the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke. Despite his wealthy background, Davido has been praised by many Nigerians for being a hard worker who also loves to play hard. The 30BG boss never misses an opportunity to show Nigerians that he is living la vida loca as he takes numerous trips in his father’s private jet, tours the world with his crew, shows up for his family and friends with expensive gifts and more. Like most Nigerian rich kids, Davido has also had his fair share of trolling for coming from a privileged family.

2. Adenike Adeleke aka Nikos Living:

Adenike Adeleke is the daughter of Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke and singer Davido’s cousin. Nikos Babii as she is also called has made a career out of chronicling her life on social media with a series of interesting vlogs. Nikos has been able to get her own fans independent of Davido’s influence by giving Nigerians a rare behind the scenes glimpse of what it is to be from the Adeleke Family from Ede, Osun state. Nikos’ warm personality, pretty face and enviable lifestyle is one for the books and she makes sure to flaunt it at every given opportunity.

3. Subomi Raheem Okoya:

Raheem Okoya is one of the sons of billionaire businessman Chief Rasaq Okoya and his youngest wife, Shade Okoya. The Okoya’s lifestyle used to be shrouded in mystery with minimal details about them making its way to social media. However, the Okoya kids seem to have put an end to being private by showing off what it is to be billionaire children. Raheem once went viral after sharing a TikTok video of all his Burberry designer items, his room on a yacht in Vegas, taking rides in limousines among other things.

4. Wahab Okoya:

Chief Rasaq and Shade Okoya’s second son, Wahab, seems to have taken the mantle from his older brother, Subomi, when it comes to showcasing his family’s wealth. Wahab left many Nigerians in awe after he granted an interview where he allowed a content creator to make videos of his father’s one-of-a-kind mansion in Lagos, Nigeria. The grounds showed several luxurious cars parked in the compound including vintage Rolls Royces and more. In one of Wahab’s videos, he also flaunted the pool, elevator, bowling alley and more in the Eleganza mansion. The Okoya lastborn also collaborated with his socialite mother, Shade Okoya, to show off her huge walk-in closet with rare fashion pieces worth millions of dollars. A look through the Okoya sons’ videos will leave one wishing so badly to live that life.

5. Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy:

Nigerian disk jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, is one of the children of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola. DJ Cuppy is one rich kid who also shows what it is to be from a wealthy family. The music star posts clips of herself taking luxury vacations, hanging out with her family, buying pink penthouses and furnishing them, receiving a customised pink Ferrari as a gift from her billionaire father and more. Cuppy also updates fans on her life journey on social media including her different relationships, her schooling and her journey to finding God. Despite being bullied from time to time on social media, Cuppy has maintained her warmth and continued to do the things that make her happy.

6. Temi Otedola:

Temi Otedola is also one of Femi Otedola’s daughters and DJ Cuppy’s sister. She is an actress and a fashion and lifestyle creator. Temi posts videos on TikTok showing fans what a day in her life is like and it has become a series that many of them look forward to. Her soft spoken voice draws people in as she carries them along on her adventures for the day, the places she shopped at, the foods she tried, what her father’s mansion in another part of the world looks like, her relationship with singer Mr Eazi and more. Temi is one billionaire kid that everybody loves and even forgets to pick on.

7. Kiddwaya:

Terseer Waya aka Kiddwaya is the son of Terry Waya, a Nigerian socialite and businessman. Kidd rose to fame after participating in the BBNaija Lockdown season. Stories about his father’s wealth made the rounds and Kidd added more to the buzz by showing off him and his dad’s exploits on his social media page. The BBNaija star has been known to post videos of himself in private jets, travelling to exotic locations around the world, partying with beautiful women, mingling with other rich and influential people and more. Kiddwaya has had his fair share of trolling from haters but he never backs down from a fight and makes sure to give them the same energy. This has worked in his favour seeing as the negative comments about his lifestyle have reduced.

8. Hayat Nwoko:

Nigerian billionaire politician and Regina Daniels’s husband, Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Hayat, is known for showing her lifestyle on social media. The young teenager posts clips of her activities from time to time and one of her videos went viral after she trolled her father about having to pay the school fees of all his numerous children.

These are only a few of the Nigerian rich kids who enjoy flaunting what it is like to be them and despite the hate they sometimes get, it is obvious that a lot of people enjoy their content.

