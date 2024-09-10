Wahab Okoya, son of the billionaire owner of Eleganza Group, Razaq Okoya has shown off the things in his mother's wardrobe

Wahab is the son of Shade Okoya, wife to the billionaire industrialist and her wardrobe did not disappoint

The wardrobe looks like a fashion store, with numerous handbags, shoes, jewellery and other expensive things

A video has shown the wardrobe of the wife of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya.

The wardrobe belonging to Shade Okoya is so large that many people said they have never seen such before.

The wardrobe has so many expensive things. Photo credit: TikTok/Wahab Okoya.

Source: TikTok

The video of the massive wardrobe was posted on TikTok by Shade's son, Wahab Okoya.

There are countless shoes, handbags, and jewellery of different shapes and colours in the room.

People who reacted to the video said the wardrobe, who occupies an entire room look more like a fashion store.

Some netizens hailed Shade, and wonder if she is able to wear everything that they could see in the beautiful wardrobe.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Shade Okoya's wardrobe

@am sunshine asked:

"Please who is shade Okoya Biko."

@Adeyoola said:

"Shade Okoya!!! the grace she carries no be for this earth..May God bless our husbands and put our love in their hearts,amen!!!"

@MKO Abiodun asked:

"She dey sell dem? Shade Okoya!!!"

@Ayink3.L asked:

"Okay can Tom Ford turn shade Okoya into their brand ambassador now."

@Dankoye1 said:

"All I can say is OMO !!!!!.....every woman dey learn for where shade okoya dey....stop playing abeg I am done abeg."

@Queen fremie said:

"I will marry for money and let my children marry for love."

@Jenny_O said:

"This should be a push for you to work hard. You all shouting I wil marry for money, it’s not about marrying for money can you multiply the money? So invest in your self first."

Wahab Okoya shows off father's warehouse

In a related story, the son of a Nigerian billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya showed off one of his father's warehouses.

The young man, Wahab Okoya took netizens on a tour of one of the warehouses owned by the Eleganza Group.

Wahaba showed how plastic products made by the Eleganza Group are rolled out from the factory and packaged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng