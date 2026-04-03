A Nigerian lady has shared her experience on social media after buying second-hand clothes for resale

In a now-viral video posted on her official account, she showed what she discovered while washing the clothes

As she shared the post online, she expressed gratitude and relief that she didn't end up in hospital because of what was inside

A Nigerian lady's scary experience with second-hand clothing has gone viral on social media, serving as a warning to others in the thrift trade.

The lady had purchased a batch of clothes for resale and decided to wash them before selling.

Lady displays scorpion she found while washing second-hand clothes. Photo credit: @brownpearls/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady finds scorpion in second-hand clothes

Identified as @brownpearls on TikTok, she shared a disturbing video of her discovery, which sparked concern in the comments.

She had opted to wash the new arrivals, a mix of cotton blouses and denim dresses, to save time ironing.

As she began washing, she was shocked to find a large scorpion hiding in one of the clothes.

The lady expressed relief that she had not suffered any harm, as she reflected on how dangerous the insect could be.

In her post, she explained that she only washed two items before spotting the scorpion, and credited her quick discovery for preventing a disastrous outcome.

In her words:

"I say make I wash new arrival. Na small remain make I land for hospital. Alhamdullilah. I don’t usually wash my new arrivals but since these set were cotton blouse and denim dresses, I thought instead of taking time to iron everything, let me just rinse and spread the cotton blouse, then iron the denim dresses. I have never seen a scorpion that big in my entire life, I have rinsed 2 clothes out of that water before I noticed it."

Lady cries out after seeing scorpion amid second-hand clothes. Photo credit: @brownpearls/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as okrika seller finds scorpion

The incident sparked lots of reactions online, with many TikTok users expressing shock and gratitude that the lady was unharmed.

@Budget Thrift in katangowa said:

"Don't do that again, especially for UK cotton blouse, ordinary exposure to breeze some clothes dey fade, except you see stain on the clothes, just iron them and sell, don't stress yourself because thrift business itself dey make person old quick because of the stress in it."

@pretty vera said:

"I no go ever forget the day way this thing bit me for complete one week i never use my hand omo the pain ehhh chai."

@MR Denzel said:

"That's really Big o , na smallest scorpion bite me one Night like that wey I land for hospital."

@NₓG said:

"Hybrid imported scorpion."

@:Why be say nah inside cloth be there save place when one bit me that time I Dey wash cloth."

@FMJ_Closet added:

"Thank God for life, May the lord keep protecting us."

See the post below:

Okrika seller finds unusual objects

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who sells second-hand clothes shared a video showing the object she usually finds inside her bales.

According to her, she has been seeing the same object in different bales and has no idea what the object is.

Source: Legit.ng