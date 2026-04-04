A young lady who recently turned 23 decided to celebrate her birthday for the first time, but got a rude awakening from her friends

Quite to her disappointment, nobody honoured her invitation, leaving her all alone at the venue for her birthday celebration

A video of the lady alone at her birthday celebration venue has been met with mixed feelings, with some people suggesting that she could be reaping what she sowed

A lady has expressed deep sorrow on TikTok over her failed first-ever birthday celebration.

The lady who recently clocked 23 noted that she decided to organise her first birthday celebration and invited people to share in her joy.

A lady laments after none of her guests turned up for her birthday celebration. Photo Credit: @sharilah917

Source: TikTok

However, none of the invited guests showed up, including her best friend.

Heartbroken birthday celebrant laments

In a TikTok video on March 29, the lady, @sharilah917, showed herself sitting all alone and sipping her drink at the empty venue for her birthday celebration.

She showed her cake, which had spoiled. The lady, an introvert, also showed netizens the touching reactions she received after having posted about her disappointment on her WhatsApp status.

Lamenting further, she admitted that she finally accepted that she could never fit in the extrovert world, adding that she is unsure of healing from this heartbreak.

"As an introvert I finally accept we can never fit in the extrovert world🤝😭. I don’t think I’m gonna heal from this 😭😭 It was the worst experience sitting by myself looking lost with my cake and bouquet of roses with no one around not even my best friend that I planned with 😭😭🙌. The world is a cruel place," she wrote.

No one honoured a lady's birthday celebration invitation, leaving her heartbroken. Photo Credit: @sharilah917

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Birthday celebrant's lamentation stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the celebrant's video below:

s_kishanga said:

"U could have appreciated the ones who came late tho but u chased them away with even their gifts .. but I understand the pain. Been there last year . My four friends backed out last minute but I still continued with my plans . Enjoyed my weekend alone on water. Now I don’t plan birthdays. But this year I got celebrated only difference is I didn’t plan anything to avoid disappointment."

Omukoowu said:

"Self-reflection is important. Sometimes it's not because you're an introvert but because of your manners."

sophienabakooza9 said:

"Ur not an introvert but ur an extrovert, coz an introvert has no time for celebrating such party, we always stay indoors relax young girl and start treating people right. Happy birthday."

prettydear13 said:

"You invite people for parties and make them buy food for themselves period."

Daniel said:

"As an introvert I think you are getting exactly what you send out. I don’t know if you turn up for your friends…"

uniquebags6009 said:

"Check yourself dear coz atleast one person should have come."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who overspent to host her birthday party was left unhappy after only four people showed up.

Birthday celebrant in tears, shares why

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who had planned her birthday party for weeks had cried out after no one showed up.

Hernameis.jewel, one of the invited guests, responded with a video of her own, revealing that she had deliberately snubbed the birthday girl due to her history of mistreating her and others.

She alleged that the birthday girl's alleged poor behaviour had led to her decision to boycott the celebration, opting instead to spend time with loved ones who had always treated her with kindness and respect.

Source: Legit.ng