Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Enduring Peace killed three terrorists and arrested two suspects in Jos, Plateau State

The Nigerian Army said the two impostors disguised as security operatives were arrested during violence in Dutse Uku

The military confirmed the successful operation against terrorists amid allegations of complicity in the north-central state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jos, Plateau State - Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Enduring Peace have killed three terrorists and arrested two suspects masquerading as security operatives in Jos, Plateau State.

The soldiers carried out the targeted operation in the late hours of Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Dutse Uku in Jos North local government area.

Troops strike back, kill three Terrorists in Jos operation amid security concerns. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

The Media Information Officer, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, said the arrest serves as a direct rebuttal to recent allegations suggesting military complicity.

Otel made this known in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy, on Friday, April 3, 2026.

“At approximately 11:45 pm, vigilant troops responding to a distress call on sporadic shooting at Dutse Uku general area intercepted and apprehended 2 individuals masquerading as security operatives. These impostors, dressed in tactical black uniforms, were caught actively participating in the arson of residential properties and the orchestration of violence within the Community. Those arrested are currently in custody, while 2 persons who sustained gunshot wounds were moved by troops to a medical facility for attention, and they are in a stable condition.”

He said high-alert troops disrupted a large-scale movement of terrorists traveling via motorcycles in the Karem in Wase Local Government Area.

The troops' spokesperson said the terrorists fled under the pressure of sustained combat.

Oteh disclosed that 3 of the terrorists were killed during the gun battle with the troops.

Nigerians react as troops kill 3 terrorists

@FPero76866

So this is what the military can come up with, apprehending only two persons out of 100 terrorists going from community to community to kill people. The @HQNiis is only coming out with two persons keep deceiving yourself, @HQNigerianArmy, not me.

@FactExplorers

Ask them who sent them or their leaders, and go after them ASAP. These are just disposable foot soldiers.

@igbokani

So you went to capture those defending themselves against fulani terrorist, and what did you catch them with, with a machete, not ak with ak 47 like their killer, shame on you.

@jammyCE_

These are not the real threats. Real Fulani jihadists operate with sophisticated weapons and not machetes.

@Chad_max0

Lol The real terrorist attacks with ak47 but you arrest the ones with a cutlass. These things you're doing, don't forget this is how DR Congo started. We all would face it together.

@peter2great2

Don't tell me you arrested people with a cutlass when the real terrorists are moving around with sophisticated weapons.

Soldiers neutralise terror threat in Jos, Plateau State.

Source: Original

Troops kill terrorists after ambushing logistics convoy

Recall that troops of the Nigerian Army operating under Operation HADIN KAI decisively dealt with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The soldiers killed scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during a well-executed ambush in Sojiri and Kayamla communities, Borno State.

The Nigerian Army narrated how the troops disrupted a major Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist logistics movement before killing the fighters.

Troops kill 18 terrorists, capture 37

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that troops killed 18 terrorists, arrested 37 suspects, and rescued nine kidnapped victims during coordinated operations across several states.

Soldiers recovered an AK-47 rifle, mortar bombs, RPG bombs, and ammunition while arresting a suspected kidnapper during operations in Borno and Yobe states.

Troops repelled attacks, neutralised gunmen and disrupted kidnapping and criminal networks in Cross River, Edo, Benue, Sokoto, Kaduna, Delta and Zamfara states.

Source: Legit.ng